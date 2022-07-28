Log in
    MRM   FR00140085W6

M.R.M.

(MRM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-07-28 am EDT
25.25 EUR   -2.88%
02:07pFirst half 2022 results
GL
02:04pMRM signs agreement to acquire two shopping centres from Altarea Commerce
AQ
02:03pMRM signs agreement to acquire two shopping centres from Altarea Commerce
GL
Publication of the half-year financial report

07/28/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
        Communiqué information réglementée

        Press release regulated information

  • Publication du rapport financier semestriel
  • Publication of the half-year financial report

 

Paris, le 28 juillet 2022

MRM annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel relatif au premier semestre 2022.

 

Il est consultable sur le site Internet de la Société : www.mrminvest.com, dans la rubrique « Finance – Information financière - Informations réglementées ».

Ce document intègre le rapport semestriel d’activité, les états financiers consolidés semestriels résumés, le rapport des Commissaires aux comptes sur l’information financière semestrielle ainsi que l’attestation du responsable du rapport financier semestriel.

 

Paris, 28 July 2022

MRM announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of its 2022 half-year financial report (French version only).

 

It is available on the company’s website: www.mrminvest.com, under the heading “Finance – Financial information – AMF Regulated information”.

This document includes the half-year activity report, the half-year consolidated financial statements, the report of statutory auditors on the half-year financial information and the certification by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

 

Pour plus d’informations :

For more information:

 

MRM

5, avenue Kleber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com

