MásMóvil Ibercom S A : Call of EGM

COMMUNICATION OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION MASMOVIL GROUP September 24th, 2020 In accordance with article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the Other Relevant Information referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company"). OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION Call of Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting The following pages reproduce the full text of the notice of call to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of MASMOVIL, to be held, on first call, on October 26th, 2020, at 12 p.m., at the Company´s offices in Madrid located at Av. Bruselas 38, 28108 Alcobendas (Madrid) and, on second call, on the following day, October 27th, 2020, at the same time and location. It is expected that the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be held on first call. Should the State of Alarm be in force on the dates scheduled for the holding of this General Meeting on the whole Spanish territory or partially or there is some sort of limitation or recommendation by the public authorities on the mobility of people or their capacity to meet, which prevent or may prevent the equal treatment of shareholders, the Company may resolve that the General Meeting shall be exclusively held by remote means. In this event, shareholders will be informed by means of the publication of a supplement to this call, at least five calendar days prior to the date of the Meeting. Madrid, September 24th, 2020. D. Meinrad Spenger CEO MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A 1

MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. Call of Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting The Board of Directors of Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. (the "Company") has agreed to call the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held, on first call, on October 26th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters in Madrid, located at Avenida de Bruselas, 38, 28108 Alcobendas (Madrid), or, in the event that the required quorum is not reached, on the following day, October 27th, at the same time and location, on second call, in order to discuss and approve, if appropriate, the following items of the: Agenda First.- Review and approval of the delisting of the shares representing the entire share capital of Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges. Second.- Ratification and appointment of Board members: Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Jorge Lluch Pauner as proprietary Director, appointed by cooptation by resolution of the Board of December as of September 22 nd , 2020 and new appointment for the statutory term. Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Jorge Quemada Sáenz-Badillos as proprietary Director, appointed by cooptation by resolution of the Board of December as of September 22 nd , 2020 and new appointment for the statutory term. Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Thomas Railhac as proprietary Director, appointed by cooptation by resolution of the Board of December as of September 22 nd , 2020 and new appointment for the statutory term. Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Jean-Pierre Saad as proprietary Director, appointed by cooptation by resolution of the Board of December as of September 22 nd , 2020 and new appointment for the statutory term. Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Robert Sudo as proprietary Director, appointed by cooptation by resolution of the Board of December as of September 22 nd , 2020 and new appointment for the statutory term. Setting at eleven the number of Board members. Third.- Delegation of powers for the formalization, remedy, registration, interpretation, development and execution of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting and power of attorney to formalize the deposit of the annual accounts. After the presentation of the agreements proposals, shareholders will be informed about the amendments to the Regulations of the Board of Directors approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, dated June 11th and September 22nd, 2020. 1. General recommendation. Given the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and the possibility that, at the date the General Meeting is scheduled to be held, the State of Alarm has been declared on the whole Spanish 2

territory or partially or there is some sort of limitation or recommendation by the public authorities on the mobility of people or their capacity to meet, which prevent or may prevent the equal treatment of shareholders, the Board of Directors has agreed to: Advise against personal attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting . Personal attendance may be limited due to health regulations affecting access to or the location of the meeting.

. Personal attendance may be limited due to health regulations affecting access to or the location of the meeting. Recommend our shareholders to delegate their vote with instructions or vote remotely and follow the Meeting through audio-visual means on the Company corporate website (www.grupomasmovil.com ) .

audio-visual means on the Company corporate website (www.grupomasmovil.com . Enable on-line attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting , allowing those shareholders and their representatives to attend and participate in the Shareholders' Meeting via remote connection in real-time.

Should the State of Alarm be in force on the dates scheduled for the holding of this General Meeting, or any other measure, limitation or recommendation by the public authorities that restricts or prevents the holding of the Meeting with the personal attendance of shareholders and shareholders' representatives, the Company may resolve that the General Meeting shall be exclusively held by remote means . In this event, shareholders will be informed by means of the publication of a supplement to this call, at least five calendar days prior to the date of the Meeting. In all events, the Company shall duly inform on all necessary measures according to the resolutions or recommendations that may be issued by the competent authorities, via its website www.grupomasmovil.com or through any other means deemed necessary depending on the scope of the measures. 2. Submission of new resolution proposals. Following article 519 of the Spanish Corporate Enterprises Act, shareholders representing at least 3% of the Company's share capital may submit reasoned resolution proposals on items already included in the Agenda of the General Meeting. Shareholders should provide certified proof to the Company with an indication of the identity of the shareholders exercising the right and the number of shares they hold. Said communication and the relevant documentation should be received in the Company's registered office (Parque Empresarial Zuatzu, Edificio Easo, 2ª Planta, 20018 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa) within five days from the publication of this call. As they are received, the Company will ensure the dissemination of these proposals and any accompanying documentation to the rest of the shareholders, making them available at the registered office, located at Parque Empresarial Zuatzu, Edificio Easo, 2ª Planta, 20018 San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa), publishing them continuously on the corporate website (www.grupomasmovil.com), facilitating their delivery or dispatch free of charge to shareholders who request them as well as publishing them at the corporate website. 3. Right to information. In accordance with articles 197, 272, 286, 287, 506.4, 518 and 520 of the Spanish Corporate Enterprises Act, as of the date of publication of this call announcement, shareholders are entitled to examine the documents mentioned below, at the registered office located at Parque Empresarial Zuatzu, Edificio Easo, 2ª Planta, 20018 San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa), from 10:00 to 13:30, Monday through Friday, or via the Company's website (www.grupomasmovil.com), where the documents mentioned below will be continuously available from the time of 3

publication of the notice of call and until the General Shareholders' Meeting is held, with the possibility of downloading and printing them, as well as the right to obtain a copy of them or to have them delivered free of charge: The current call announcement.

The number of shares and voting rights at the date of the call.

The full texts of all proposals of the decisions to be adopted, where appropriate, regarding to each of the items on the Agenda.

The Reports by the Board of Directors and of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee regarding the ratification of the appointment by cooptation of Mr. Jorge Lluch Pauner, Mr. Jorge Quemada Sáenz-Badillos, Mr. Thomas Railhac, Mr. Jean-Pierre Saad and Mr. Robert Sudo.

Sáenz-Badillos, Mr. Thomas Railhac, Mr. Jean-Pierre Saad and Mr. Robert Sudo. The form of attendance, proxy and absentee voting card.

Information on the means and procedures for conferring proxy, remote voting and online attendance to the General Meeting.

Instructions regarding the manner in which shareholders can exercise their right to obtain information.

The regulation of the Electronic Shareholders Forum.

The By-laws in force.

By-laws in force. The Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting, in force.

The Regulations of Board of Directors, in force.

The Reports of the Audit and Control Committee, dated May 13 th and September 22 nd , 2020, on the proposals to the Board of Directors of amendments to the Regulations of the Board, which were approved by said body. Additionally, the valid requests for information, clarifications or questions posed by shareholders in the exercise of their right to information and any responses furnished by the directors, as appropriate, as well as the new resolution proposals. Said documents are available on the Company's website, at www.grupomasmovil.com, by going to "Shareholders and investors", followed by "Corporate Governance", and then "Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 26/10/2020". In addition, from the publication of this call, shareholders may request, up to and including the fifth day prior to the scheduled date of the General Meeting, or verbally during the Meeting, any information or clarification they deem necessary regarding the items on the Agenda, or submit in writing any questions they deem pertinent. Shareholders may also request from the directors, in writing and within the same period, or verbally during the meeting, any clarifications they may deem necessary regarding the information accessible to the public that the Company has provided to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) since the last General Meeting was held and regarding the auditor's report. 4

