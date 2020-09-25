MásMóvil Ibercom S A : FTSE 100 tracks global markets higher but set for weekly losses

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 gains 0.3%
Sept 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as a
tech-driven rally on Wall Street spilled over to European
markets, but the blue-chip index was on track to record its
second consecutive weekly decline as investor confidence about
an economic revival waned.
The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1%, although it was down
2.9% for the week so far, with auto makers, travel
stocks and insurers being the biggest
laggards.
British car production fell nearly by a half in August as
the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led
impact on demand, an industry body said.
Vodafone Group Plc rose 0.5% on reports that the
telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival
MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took
it over.
