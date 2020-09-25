Log in
MásMóvil Ibercom S A : FTSE 100 tracks global markets higher but set for weekly losses

09/25/2020 | 03:17am EDT

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 gains 0.3%

Sept 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as a tech-driven rally on Wall Street spilled over to European markets, but the blue-chip index was on track to record its second consecutive weekly decline as investor confidence about an economic revival waned.

The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1%, although it was down 2.9% for the week so far, with auto makers, travel stocks and insurers being the biggest laggards.

British car production fell nearly by a half in August as the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led impact on demand, an industry body said.

Vodafone Group Plc rose 0.5% on reports that the telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took it over. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. 0.18% 22.54 Delayed Quote.10.62%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.10% 105.06 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 889 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
Net income 2020 148 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 2 239 M 2 613 M 2 613 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 2 956 M 3 443 M 3 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 61,1%
Technical analysis trends MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,30 €
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meinrad Spenger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Díez-Hochleitner Rodríguez Chairman
José María del Corro Chief Financial Officer
Santos Fernandez Miguel Chief Technology Officer
José Eulalio Poza Sanz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.10.62%3 443
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.60%243 773
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.74%134 476
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.72%79 732
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-17.94%79 017
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 646
