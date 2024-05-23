Måsøval AS

Q1 2024 Presentation

Oslo, May 23rd, 2024

Helge Kvalvik, CEO | Anders Hagestande, CFO

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Måsøval.

Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "predicts", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Måsøval operates to differ substantially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements.

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Highlights

Segment information

Group financials

Strategic update

Outlook and Summary

Highlights Q1 - 2024

Group financials

  • Group revenue MNOK 402 (237)
  • Total group operational EBIT MNOK 121 (36)
  • Proposed dividend of NOK 0.5 pr share

Segment farming

Harvested volumes

3 606 tonnes (1 994)

Region Mid

Op. EBIT/kg NOK 47 (33)

Region West

Op. EBIT/kg NOK 12 (18)

Production

  • Strong sea production
  • Early harvest of a small volume in region west, due to fish welfare considerations
  • Jelly fish marginal negative effect on survival rates, however negatively affected superior grade
  • Lower farming costs

Sales and processing

  • Sales of MNOK 401 (229)
  • Operational EBIT of -6.0% (0.4%)

(Comparison figures Q1 2023)

Group Operational EBIT

(MNOK)

211

113

112

121

36

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Harvested Volume (GWT)

7 573

7 037

7 927

1 994

3 606

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK)

Farming Mid

47

33

33

27

19

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK) Farming West

18

24

9

8

12

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4

23

Q1 24

Segment Information

Farming Mid

  • Strong sea production
  • Harvested volume of 3 468 GWT (1 140)
  • 100% of the volume Spring-23 generation
  • Operational EBIT NOK 46.8 pr kg (32.8)
  • Lower farming costs
  • Price achievement hampered by downgrading

Key figures

Q1

Q1

FY

FY

Farming Mid

2024

2023

2023

2022

Consolidated numbers

in 1 000 NOK

Total operating revenues

354 743

124 527

1 548 274

1 547 216

Operational EBIT

162 463

37 363

432 454

686 746

Operational EBIT - %

45.8%

30.0%

27.9%

44.4%

Harvested volume (GWT)

3 468

1 140

16 886

17 612

Operational EBIT per kg

46.8

32.8

25.6

39.0

Harvest Volume

Operational EBIT/kg

(GWT)

(NOK)

6 784

46.8

32.8

32.9

26.7

4 437

4 525

18.9

3 468

1 140

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Farming West

  • Harvested volume of 138 GWT (854)
  • 2023-generationaccounted for 100 % of harvest in Q1
  • Early harvest from one pen due to fish welfare considerations
  • Remaining fish performing well through the quarter

Key figures

Q1

Q1

FY

FY

Farming West

2024

2023

2023

2022

Consolidated numbers

in 1 000 NOK

Total operating revenues

11 421

65 512

640 742

262 099

Operational EBIT

1 711

15 463

122 072

52 200

Operational EBIT - %

15.0%

23.6%

19.1%

19.9%

Harvested volume (GWT)

138

854

7 645

4 268

Operational EBIT per kg

12.4

18.1

16.0

12.2

Harvest Volume

Operational EBIT/kg

(GWT)

(NOK)

3 135

23.5

2 512

18.1

855

1 143

9.4

8.2

12.4

138

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Sales & Processing

  • Sales volume 3 611 GWT (2 270)
  • Operational EBIT of MNOK -24 (0.8)
  • Negatively affected by extraordinary, non-recurring items

Key figures Sales &

Q1

Q1

FY

FY

Processing

2024

2023

2023

2022

Consolidated numbers

in 1 000 NOK

Total operating revenues

401 223

229 363

2 377 349

1 948 405

Operational EBIT

-23 979

843

11 839

20 062

Operational EBIT - %

-6.0%

0.4%

0.5%

1.0%

Sales Volume (GWT)

7 788

7 103

7 989

3 611

2 270

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Group Financials

Key Income Statement Items

Group operational EBIT (MNOK)

Group operational EBIT per kg

693

EPS (earnings/share*)

33.4

31.7

471

18.0

19.2

121

36

0.32

3.5

1.45

0.02

Q1 24

Q1 23

FY 23

FY 22

Q1 24

Q1 23

FY 23

FY 22

Q1 24

Q1 23

FY 23

FY 22

*Earnings per share restated to exclude fair value adjustment of biomass and one-off implementation effect of resource rent tax

Attachments

Disclaimer

Masoval AS published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 17:15:03 UTC.