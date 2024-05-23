Måsøval AS
Q1 2024 Presentation
Oslo, May 23rd, 2024
Helge Kvalvik, CEO | Anders Hagestande, CFO
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Måsøval.
Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "predicts", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Måsøval operates to differ substantially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements.
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
Highlights
Segment information
Group financials
Strategic update
Outlook and Summary
Highlights Q1 - 2024
Group financials
- Group revenue MNOK 402 (237)
- Total group operational EBIT MNOK 121 (36)
- Proposed dividend of NOK 0.5 pr share
Segment farming
Harvested volumes
3 606 tonnes (1 994)
Region Mid
Op. EBIT/kg NOK 47 (33)
Region West
Op. EBIT/kg NOK 12 (18)
Production
- Strong sea production
- Early harvest of a small volume in region west, due to fish welfare considerations
- Jelly fish marginal negative effect on survival rates, however negatively affected superior grade
- Lower farming costs
Sales and processing
- Sales of MNOK 401 (229)
- Operational EBIT of -6.0% (0.4%)
(Comparison figures Q1 2023)
Group Operational EBIT
(MNOK)
211
113
112
121
36
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Harvested Volume (GWT)
7 573
7 037
7 927
1 994
3 606
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK)
Farming Mid
47
33
33
27
19
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK) Farming West
18
24
9
8
12
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4
23
Q1 24
Segment Information
Farming Mid
- Strong sea production
- Harvested volume of 3 468 GWT (1 140)
- 100% of the volume Spring-23 generation
- Operational EBIT NOK 46.8 pr kg (32.8)
- Lower farming costs
- Price achievement hampered by downgrading
Key figures
Q1
Q1
FY
FY
Farming Mid
2024
2023
2023
2022
Consolidated numbers
in 1 000 NOK
Total operating revenues
354 743
124 527
1 548 274
1 547 216
Operational EBIT
162 463
37 363
432 454
686 746
Operational EBIT - %
45.8%
30.0%
27.9%
44.4%
Harvested volume (GWT)
3 468
1 140
16 886
17 612
Operational EBIT per kg
46.8
32.8
25.6
39.0
Harvest Volume
Operational EBIT/kg
(GWT)
(NOK)
6 784
46.8
32.8
32.9
26.7
4 437
4 525
18.9
3 468
1 140
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Farming West
- Harvested volume of 138 GWT (854)
- 2023-generationaccounted for 100 % of harvest in Q1
- Early harvest from one pen due to fish welfare considerations
- Remaining fish performing well through the quarter
Key figures
Q1
Q1
FY
FY
Farming West
2024
2023
2023
2022
Consolidated numbers
in 1 000 NOK
Total operating revenues
11 421
65 512
640 742
262 099
Operational EBIT
1 711
15 463
122 072
52 200
Operational EBIT - %
15.0%
23.6%
19.1%
19.9%
Harvested volume (GWT)
138
854
7 645
4 268
Operational EBIT per kg
12.4
18.1
16.0
12.2
Harvest Volume
Operational EBIT/kg
(GWT)
(NOK)
3 135
23.5
2 512
18.1
855
1 143
9.4
8.2
12.4
138
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Sales & Processing
- Sales volume 3 611 GWT (2 270)
- Operational EBIT of MNOK -24 (0.8)
- Negatively affected by extraordinary, non-recurring items
Key figures Sales &
Q1
Q1
FY
FY
Processing
2024
2023
2023
2022
Consolidated numbers
in 1 000 NOK
Total operating revenues
401 223
229 363
2 377 349
1 948 405
Operational EBIT
-23 979
843
11 839
20 062
Operational EBIT - %
-6.0%
0.4%
0.5%
1.0%
Sales Volume (GWT)
7 788
7 103
7 989
3 611
2 270
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Group Financials
Key Income Statement Items
Group operational EBIT (MNOK)
Group operational EBIT per kg
693
EPS (earnings/share*)
33.4
31.7
471
18.0
19.2
121
36
0.32
3.5
1.45
0.02
Q1 24
Q1 23
FY 23
FY 22
Q1 24
Q1 23
FY 23
FY 22
Q1 24
Q1 23
FY 23
FY 22
*Earnings per share restated to exclude fair value adjustment of biomass and one-off implementation effect of resource rent tax
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Masoval AS published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 17:15:03 UTC.