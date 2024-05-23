The average salmon price for superior grade salmon is expected to rise in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023. During the quarter fish pool prices for the remaining quarter in 2024 have risen. Fish Pool prices for Q2 2024 are currently trading at NOK 122 and the average price for 2024 is NOK 100.

5. Other Matters

5.1. Lawsuit Against the State

Måsøval AS filed a lawsuit against the State, claiming compensation of MNOK 29.8 for the losses the company incurred after the facility Kattholmen was misdiagnosed with PD SAV3 in August 2019. The case went to trial in November 2023.

On 23 December 2023, a judgement was rendered in the case, which was served to the parties on 29 December 2023. The court's conclusion is that the State, represented by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, is ordered to pay Måsøval MNOK 12.8 in compensation for loss of earnings and incurred expenses as a result of the misdiagnosis, plus accrued interest and delay interest. Costs incurred from the trial have been booked, while no compensation have been accrued as income because of the verdict.

The State appealed the verdict on 2 February 2024 and Måsøval submitted an independent appeal in the case 5 February 2024. The case will go before the Court of Appeal in June 2024.

5.2. Demerger and Triangular Merger Process

A condition for completion of the Internal Reorganization is that the Company receives a binding advance tax ruling ("BFU") from the tax authorities confirming that the Internal Reorganization can be completed with tax continuity. The Company has received a BFU where the tax authorities conclude that the outlined deduction of assets acquired in 2023 means that the Internal Reorganization cannot be carried out with tax continuity. The deduction has limited value for the Company, and therefore the Company has requested a new binding advance ruling from

the tax authorities. Subject to such confirmation from the tax authorities, the Internal Reorganization will then be implemented.

5.3. Complaint Regarding Exhibition License Accepted

Måsøval Lisens AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Måsøval AS, filed a complaint on 2 March 2020 to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, against the Directorate of Fisheries rejection on 11 February 2020, of their application for an exhibition license. On 23 February 2024, the Ministry has informed Måsøval Lisens AS that the complaint has been accepted and that a permission can be given for an exhibition license of 780 tonnes MAB for a period of 10 years from the issuance of the permit document. The Directorate of Fisheries will supplement the Ministry's decision by formulating appropriate conditions in light of the Ministry's assessments and conclusions. It will take time before an exhibition license can potentially be applied, and there will be uncertainty regarding whether it can be used depending on the final conditions from the Fisheries Directorate and other sector authorities, and whether Måsøval Lisens AS can fulfil those.

5.4. Western Seaproducts AS

Western Seaproducts AS, a fully owned subsidiary of the group, was sold to Ode ASA in February. A seller credit was issued to the buyer with a maturity of 5 years. The buyer has committed not to harvest any salmon at the processing plant.