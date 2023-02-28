|
Måsøval : Q4 Presentation 2022
Måsøval AS
Q4 2022 presentation
Oslo, February 28th, 2023
Helge Kvalvik, CEO | Gunnar Aftret, CFO
Highlights
Segment information
Group financials
Business development
Outlook and Summary
Highlights Q4 - 2022
Financial - A more challenging Q4, however a record full year for Måsøval
-
FY22 operational EBIT of MNOK 693 (NOK 31,7/kg), vs MNOK 292 in FY21 (NOK 17,3/kg)
-
Q4 group turnover MNOK 400 (393)
-
Total group operational Q4 EBIT MNOK 44 (89) after one-off effects of MNOK 33 in the quarter
Segment farming Q4
-
Harvested volume 5 032 tonnes GW (4 813)
|
▪
|
Region Mid:
|
Op. EBIT/kg NOK 10,1
|
(NOK 14,6 excl. one-offs)
|
▪
|
Region West:
|
Op. EBIT/kg NOK 17,9
|
(NOK 26,8 excl. one-offs)
Sales and processing Q4
-
Sales of MNOK 402 (231) and operational EBIT of 0,2%
Growth path of Måsøval continues
-
Agreement to operate 2 433 MAB for Frøya Laks AS, increasing capacity by 15%
Refinancing concluded
-
Increased strategic financial flexibility
Dividend
▪ Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0,5 NOK/share
Group Oper. EBIT (MNOK)
501
Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q4 22N
Harvested Volume (GW)
8 702
|
4 813
|
3 284
|
|
4 863
|
5 032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 21
|
Q1 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q4 22
Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK)
Farming Mid
62,5
|
21,6
|
35,0
|
|
21,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 21
|
Q1 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q4 22 Q4 22N
Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK)
Farming West
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,8
|
|
15,9
|
|
|
17,9
|
|
|
|
8,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 21
|
Q1 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q4 22
|
Q4 22
Farming Mid
Strong market, challenging biological performance
-
First year with full effect of acquisitions in 2021
-
Harvested volume of 4 483 tonnes GW (4 813) in Q4
-
Challenging autumn 2021 generation accounted for 100% of harvest in Q4. Fully harvested in quarter.
-
Operational EBIT NOK 10,1/kg (14,6 excl. one-offs)
-
-
One-offeffects related to biological assets
-
Operational EBIT full year NOK 39,0/kg
|
Key figures Farming Mid
|
Q4
|
Q4
|
FY
|
FY
|
Consolidated numbers in 1 000 NOK
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total operating revenues
|
319 316
|
308 577
|
1 547 216
|
1 059 527
|
Operational EBIT
|
45 336
|
103 908
|
686 749
|
320 560
|
Operational EBIT - %
|
14,2 %
|
33,7 %
|
44,4 %
|
30,3 %
|
Harvested volume (tonnes GW)
|
4 483
|
4 813
|
17 612
|
16 888
|
Operational EBIT per kg salmon
|
10,1
|
21,6
|
39,0
|
19,0
|
|
Harvest Volume
|
|
EBIT/kg (NOK)
|
|
(tonnes GW)
|
|
62,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 803
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 813
|
|
4 483
|
24,8
|
35,0
|
|
|
21,7
|
|
|
2 505
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 821
|
|
|
|
10,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 21
|
Q1 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q4 22
|
Q4 21
|
Q1 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q4 22
|
|All news about MÅSØVAL AS
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 959 M
189 M
189 M
|Net income 2022
|
588 M
56,8 M
56,8 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 655 M
160 M
160 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|6,77x
|Yield 2022
|3,18%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 847 M
371 M
371 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,81x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|221
|Free-Float
|33,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MÅSØVAL AS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|31,40 NOK
|Average target price
|41,00 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|30,6%