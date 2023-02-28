Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Måsøval AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAS   NO0010974983

MÅSØVAL AS

(MAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:27:43 2023-02-28 am EST
30.60 NOK   -2.55%
04:05aMåsøval : Q4 Presentation 2022
PU
12:31aInformation concerning cash dividend for Måsøval AS
AQ
12:01aQ4-2022 report and interim financial statements for Måsøval
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Måsøval : Q4 Presentation 2022

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Måsøval AS

Q4 2022 presentation

Oslo, February 28th, 2023

Helge Kvalvik, CEO | Gunnar Aftret, CFO

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Highlights

Segment information

Group financials

Business development

Outlook and Summary

Highlights Q4 - 2022

Financial - A more challenging Q4, however a record full year for Måsøval

  • FY22 operational EBIT of MNOK 693 (NOK 31,7/kg), vs MNOK 292 in FY21 (NOK 17,3/kg)
  • Q4 group turnover MNOK 400 (393)
  • Total group operational Q4 EBIT MNOK 44 (89) after one-off effects of MNOK 33 in the quarter

Segment farming Q4

  • Harvested volume 5 032 tonnes GW (4 813)

Region Mid:

Op. EBIT/kg NOK 10,1

(NOK 14,6 excl. one-offs)

Region West:

Op. EBIT/kg NOK 17,9

(NOK 26,8 excl. one-offs)

Sales and processing Q4

  • Sales of MNOK 402 (231) and operational EBIT of 0,2%

Growth path of Måsøval continues

  • Agreement to operate 2 433 MAB for Frøya Laks AS, increasing capacity by 15%

Refinancing concluded

  • Increased strategic financial flexibility

Dividend

Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0,5 NOK/share

Group Oper. EBIT (MNOK)

501

89

87

62

44

77

Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q4 22N

Harvested Volume (GW)

8 702

4 813

3 284

4 863

5 032

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK)

Farming Mid

62,5

21,6

35,0

21,7

14,6

10,1

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22 Q4 22N

Operational EBIT pr kg (NOK)

Farming West

26,8

15,9

17,9

8,9

8,2

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q4 22

Segment information

Farming Mid

Strong market, challenging biological performance

  • First year with full effect of acquisitions in 2021
  • Harvested volume of 4 483 tonnes GW (4 813) in Q4
  • Challenging autumn 2021 generation accounted for 100% of harvest in Q4. Fully harvested in quarter.
  • Operational EBIT NOK 10,1/kg (14,6 excl. one-offs)
    • One-offeffects related to biological assets
  • Operational EBIT full year NOK 39,0/kg

Key figures Farming Mid

Q4

Q4

FY

FY

Consolidated numbers in 1 000 NOK

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total operating revenues

319 316

308 577

1 547 216

1 059 527

Operational EBIT

45 336

103 908

686 749

320 560

Operational EBIT - %

14,2 %

33,7 %

44,4 %

30,3 %

Harvested volume (tonnes GW)

4 483

4 813

17 612

16 888

Operational EBIT per kg salmon

10,1

21,6

39,0

19,0

Harvest Volume

EBIT/kg (NOK)

(tonnes GW)

62,5

7 803

4 813

4 483

24,8

35,0

21,7

2 505

2 821

10,1

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Disclaimer

Masoval AS published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MÅSØVAL AS
04:05aMåsøval : Q4 Presentation 2022
PU
12:31aInformation concerning cash dividend for Måsøval AS
AQ
12:01aQ4-2022 report and interim financial statements for Måsøval
AQ
01/05Trading update Q4 2022
AQ
2022Måsøval Eiendom to Explore Potential Partnerships for Majority-Owned Ice Fish Farm
MT
2022Måsøval AS Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Måsøval AS Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Q3-2022 report and interim financial statements for Måsøval
AQ
2022Måsøval AS Provides Production Guidance for the Fourth Quarter, Full Year of 2022 and f..
CI
2022Måsøval AS - Invitation to presentation of the third quarter 2022 results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 959 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2022 588 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 655 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 3 847 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart MÅSØVAL AS
Duration : Period :
Måsøval AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÅSØVAL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,40 NOK
Average target price 41,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helge Kvalvik Managing Director
Gunnar Sigurd Aftret Chief Financial Officer
Lars Måsøval Chairman
John Tore Antonsen Technical Manager
Torgeir Espnes Operational Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÅSØVAL AS3.63%371
BAKKAFROST4.63%3 666
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-10.37%760
FRØY ASA18.18%486
ICELANDIC SALMON AS1.33%453
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-5.14%328