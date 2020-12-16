M&T Bank : Again Recognized for Superior Customer Experience Amid COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020-M&T Bank was named a Greenwich CX Leader by Greenwich Associates for its high level of service to commercial and middle market customers during an unprecedented year. The bank is among only nine institutions to be recognized for its commitment to customer service. This follows M&T's recent recognition as a 'Standout' among commercial banks in its support of small business customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

M&T was recognized for outperforming competitors in the execution and delivery of funds through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as measured by Greenwich Associates' PPP-related Market Trends data. Through its efforts, M&T helped more than 35,000 businesses secure more than $7 billion in critical funding. In order to complete the processing necessary for these loans, M&T grew its SBA team from 20 to more than 2,000 colleagues and leveraged top talent from other areas of the bank.

'Our focus has always been on making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, particularly during challenging times when they need us most,' said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank Senior Vice President, Upstate Area Executive. 'Despite this unprecedented year, our team has shown commitment to supporting our customers and helping them maintain operations, pay their employees and remain viable.'

In addition to the more than $7 billion in PPP funding facilitated by M&T, the bank also ranked fifth in the nation for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending in the SBA's 2020 fiscal year, providing 1,110 SBA 7(a) loans for a total value of $157 million. M&T has been one of the top 10 most active SBA 7(a) lenders in the U.S. for the past 12 years.

The 2020 Greenwich CX Leaders recognize financial services companies that have delivered exceptional service to customers during the pandemic. The annual Greenwich CX awards recognize the world's leading financial services organizations that are fundamentally committed to superior customer experiences through specific actions that improve relationships and deliver breakthrough results.

'Those organizations truly committed to customer experience prior to the pandemic thrived in the crisis. Employees had an embedded mindset of putting the customers' needs first, and customer loyalty prospered among those organizations. These industry leaders developed and implemented action plans across nearly every area of the organization,' said Jacqueline Vose, Relationship Director, Greenwich Associates. 'When the time came to prove their customer-centric culture, they moved into action because it was the expected course of doing business.'

Greenwich Associates is the leading provider of global market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. It provides fact-based insights and practical recommendations to improve business results, based on data that measures several key business metrics.

