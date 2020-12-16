Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M&T Bank Corporation    MTB

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

M&T Bank : Again Recognized for Superior Customer Experience Amid COVID-19

12/16/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020-M&T Bank was named a Greenwich CX Leader by Greenwich Associates for its high level of service to commercial and middle market customers during an unprecedented year. The bank is among only nine institutions to be recognized for its commitment to customer service. This follows M&T's recent recognition as a 'Standout' among commercial banks in its support of small business customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

M&T was recognized for outperforming competitors in the execution and delivery of funds through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as measured by Greenwich Associates' PPP-related Market Trends data. Through its efforts, M&T helped more than 35,000 businesses secure more than $7 billion in critical funding. In order to complete the processing necessary for these loans, M&T grew its SBA team from 20 to more than 2,000 colleagues and leveraged top talent from other areas of the bank.

'Our focus has always been on making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, particularly during challenging times when they need us most,' said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank Senior Vice President, Upstate Area Executive. 'Despite this unprecedented year, our team has shown commitment to supporting our customers and helping them maintain operations, pay their employees and remain viable.'

In addition to the more than $7 billion in PPP funding facilitated by M&T, the bank also ranked fifth in the nation for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending in the SBA's 2020 fiscal year, providing 1,110 SBA 7(a) loans for a total value of $157 million. M&T has been one of the top 10 most active SBA 7(a) lenders in the U.S. for the past 12 years.

The 2020 Greenwich CX Leaders recognize financial services companies that have delivered exceptional service to customers during the pandemic. The annual Greenwich CX awards recognize the world's leading financial services organizations that are fundamentally committed to superior customer experiences through specific actions that improve relationships and deliver breakthrough results.

'Those organizations truly committed to customer experience prior to the pandemic thrived in the crisis. Employees had an embedded mindset of putting the customers' needs first, and customer loyalty prospered among those organizations. These industry leaders developed and implemented action plans across nearly every area of the organization,' said Jacqueline Vose, Relationship Director, Greenwich Associates. 'When the time came to prove their customer-centric culture, they moved into action because it was the expected course of doing business.'

Greenwich Associates is the leading provider of global market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. It provides fact-based insights and practical recommendations to improve business results, based on data that measures several key business metrics.

For more information on M&T's business products and services, please visit www.mtb.com/business.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)('M&T') is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:

Upstate New York
Julia Berchou
716-842-5385
Jberchou@mtb.com

New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City
David Samberg
201-368-4515
Dsamberg@mtb.com

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC
Scott Graham
410-244-4097
Sgraham1@mtb.com

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 15:34:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about M&T BANK CORPORATION
10:43aM&T BANK : Regional Coalition Announces ‘WNY Tech Skills Initiative' to Ac..
PU
10:35aM&T BANK : Again Recognized for Superior Customer Experience Amid COVID-19
PU
12/15M&T BANK : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target for M&T Bank to $148 From $113, Mainta..
MT
12/15M&T BANK : Supports University of Maryland, Baltimore's Community Engagement Cen..
AQ
12/14M&T BANK : Supports University of Maryland, Baltimore's Community Engagement Cen..
PU
12/10M&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter/Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conferen..
PR
12/07Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target for M&T Bank to $132 From $121, Maintains I..
MT
12/07Morgan Stanley Adjusts M&T Bank's Price Target to $145 from $120, Keeps Equal..
MT
11/30M&T BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/24M&T BANK CORPORATION : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Servi..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 851 M - -
Net income 2020 1 217 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 16 250 M 16 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 980
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart M&T BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
M&T Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&T BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 129,09 $
Last Close Price 126,66 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
René F. Jones Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Gold President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Darren J. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michele D. Trolli EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Robert T. Brady Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&T BANK CORPORATION-25.38%16 250
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.14%366 760
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.17%259 520
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.88%247 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.71%187 456
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%168 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ