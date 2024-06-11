BUFFALO, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced today that it plans to host conference calls to review 2025 quarterly financial results on the following dates:
- First quarter 2025 – Monday, April 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
- Second quarter 2025 – Monday, July 21, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
- Third quarter 2025 – Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
- Fourth quarter 2025 – Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
M&T will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter's close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.
About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
