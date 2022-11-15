Advanced search
M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

11/15/2022 | 04:27pm EST
BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:          

Brian Klock


(716) 842‑5138



Media Contact:

Maya Dillon


(646) 735-1958

 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-common-stock-dividend-301679256.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
