Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. M&T Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTB   US55261F1049

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:59 2023-06-13 pm EDT
126.70 USD   +1.08%
08:01aM&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06/13M&t Bank Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12M&T Bank Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $8,000 million worth of its shares.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/14/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its second quarter 2023 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ223. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, July 26, 2023 by calling (800) 839-5642 or (402) 220-2564 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., July 19, 2023 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon (646) 735-1958

M&T Bank Corporation

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301850285.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about M&T BANK CORPORATION
08:01aM&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06/13M&t Bank Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12M&T Bank Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $8,000 million worth of its shares..
CI
06/06US bank stocks rebound, regional banking index hits near 7-week high
RE
06/06Insider Buy: M&T Bank
MT
05/31M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE..
PR
05/31M&T BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/25M&T Bank to Welcome Thousands of Runners, Volunteers, and Spectators to the 34th M&T Ba..
PR
05/25M&t Bank : and Quinnipiac University Launch Bridgeport Community Leadership Accelerator Pr..
PU
05/18Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on M&T BANK CORPORATION
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer