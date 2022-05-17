Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. M&T Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTB   US55261F1049

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:04:40 pm EDT
170.74 USD   +4.19%
04:45pM&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend
PR
05/12M&T Bank Corporation Names Michael Seaver as Vermont Regional President and Head of Commercial Banking for the State
CI
05/12M&T Bank Names Frank Micalizzi Bridgeport Regional President and Head of Commercial Banking for Connecticut
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend

05/17/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842–5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-common-stock-dividend-301549604.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about M&T BANK CORPORATION
04:45pM&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend
PR
05/12M&T Bank Corporation Names Michael Seaver as Vermont Regional President and Head of Com..
CI
05/12M&T Bank Names Frank Micalizzi Bridgeport Regional President and Head of Commercial Ban..
PR
05/12M&T Bank Names Frank Micalizzi Bridgeport Regional President and Head of Commercial Ban..
CI
05/12M&T Bank Corporation Appoints Tyré Robinson Regional President for Tarrytown, NY Region
CI
05/11M&T Bank Names Grace Lee Eastern Massachusetts Regional President and Group Lead of New..
PR
05/11M&T Bank Names Grace Lee Eastern Massachusetts Regional President and Group Lead of New..
CI
05/09Wedbush Adjusts M&T Bank's Price Target to $206 From $212, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/06M&T Bank Appoints Erin Komorowski as the New Head of Its Environmental, Social and Gove..
CI
05/05M&T BANK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on M&T BANK CORPORATION
More recommendations