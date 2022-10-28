Advanced search
    MTB   US55261F1049

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-28 pm EDT
168.18 USD   +0.66%
04:35pM&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/26M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
PR
10/25Icymi : M&T Bank Cuts Ribbon On Latest Multicultural Banking Center in East Hartford, CT
AQ
M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock").  The dividend will be payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

 

Investor Contact:     

Brian Klock


(716) 842‑5138



Media Contact:     

Maya Dillon


(646) 735-1958 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-series-h-preferred-stock-quarterly-dividend-301662726.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
