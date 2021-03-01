Log in
M&T BANK CORPORATION

M&T Bank Corporation : to Participate in 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

03/01/2021 | 02:30pm EST
BUFFALO, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference being held in a virtual format.  Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on March 10, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.  The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.  A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Investor Contact:      
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842–5138

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-2021-rbc-capital-markets-global-financial-institutions-conference-301237725.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
