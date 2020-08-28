Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M&T Bank Corporation    MTB

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&T Bank Corporation : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference - Virtual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference being held in a virtual format.  Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on September 16, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.  The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.  A replay will also be made available following the event.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

CONTACT:

Donald J. MacLeod


(716) 842-5138

 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-barclays-global-financial-services-conference---virtual-301120475.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about M&T BANK CORPORATION
01:47pM&T BANK CORPORATION : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conf..
PR
08/20M&T BANK : DBRS Morningstar Confirms M&T Bank Corporation at A (high), Trend Rev..
AQ
08/18M&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend
PR
08/05M&T BANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/30M&T BANK : Announces Relationship with LPL Financial to Offer Its Retail Brokera..
AQ
07/30M&T BANK : Names Francesco Lagutaine as Chief Marketing and Communications Offic..
PR
07/29M&T BANK : Former Wilmington Trust execs lose bid to nix SEC complaint
AQ
07/24FIRST SOLAR : Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC Acquires 123MW Project from Firs..
AQ
07/23M&T BANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/23M&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group