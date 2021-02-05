Log in
M&T BANK CORPORATION

M&T Bank Corporation : to Participate in KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

02/05/2021 | 01:33pm EST
BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium being held in a virtual format.  Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on February 10, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.  The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.  A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Investor Contact:      
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842–5138

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-kbw-winter-financial-services-symposium-301223222.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
