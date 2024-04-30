BUFFALO, N.Y., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference being held in London. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on May 8, 2024, at 4:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. BST).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

