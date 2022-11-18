M&T Bank : Launches First-Ever WNY Community Impact Week, Announces the Return of Gift of Warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y., November 17, 2022 - M&T Bank has announced the launch of its first-ever WNY Community Impact Week and the start of the 37th annual Gift of Warmth drive, as it marks this season of gratitude by making a difference in people's lives. Both initiatives are large-scale efforts that empower M&T's workforce and branch network to uplift the community through volunteerism and charitable activities.

As part of the bank's inaugural WNY Community Impact Week, which is now underway, about 1,000 employees are volunteering to support about 20 different community organizations. Additionally, when the annual Gift of Warmth drive returns next week, M&T employees will lead a region-wide campaign at 60 area branches to collect winter clothing items for local families in need. The community-focused bank fosters a commitment to volunteering among its employees by offering 40 hours of paid volunteer time each year, and it invests significantly in nonprofit organizations that meet important community needs, contributing over $8.4 million to more than 270 nonprofits in Western New York last year alone.

"As a bank for communities, generosity and service are at the heart of who we are as a company and as individuals. We're a group of people who care about each other and our neighbors, and working together, we fulfill our purpose and make a collective impact that's immense, bigger than anything we could achieve on our own," said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank regional president for Western New York. "WNY Community Impact Week and the Gift of Warmth drive represent a massive mobilization of our workforce and resources to make a difference in people's lives. About 1,000 of our colleagues and dozens of branches across Western New York will be involved in these two unique initiatives. We're grateful for everyone who gets involved, whether they donate the gift of a new coat or the gift of their time."

WNY Community Impact Week

M&T's first-ever WNY Community Impact Week builds on its longstanding commitment to supporting causes and organizations that strengthen the Buffalo region. With the theme of "Giving With Gratitude," employees are participating in a number of events throughout this week. Since Monday, November 14, hundreds of employees have joined volunteer activities coordinated at One M&T Plaza, M&T Center, Seneca One and several local branches, such as creating no-sew blankets and holiday cards and collecting food donations.

Later in the week, the focus shifted to the on-site needs of community organizations across the region. M&T employees are volunteering to assist with a range of projects for 18 different community partners, including Beds for Buffalo, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo - Masten Clubhouse, Buffalo City Mission, Delevan Grider Community Center, Every Bottom Covered, FeedMore WNY, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, Ken-Ton Closet, Kevin Guest House, Old First Ward Community Association, The Salvation Army, St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, Stitch Buffalo, The Teachers Desk, The Tool Library and Westminster Community Charter School.

M&T is also hosting a nonperishable food drive throughout the week, with all donated items to be distributed by FeedMore WNY.

Gift of Warmth Winter Clothing Drive

The 37th annual Gift of Warmth drive, M&T Bank's longstanding initiative in partnership with The Salvation Army, is back to help local families in need stay warm this winter. Beginning on Monday, November 21, M&T branches across Western New York will be accepting donations of new coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens. The drive runs through Friday, January 6.

The Gift of Warmth began in 1985 when a small group of M&T employees encouraged their coworkers to donate to The Salvation Army. Growing into a community-wide effort, the Gift of Warmth has now collected more than 40,000 winter clothing items, all distributed by The Salvation Army to local children, families and individuals.

"We look forward to the Gift of Warmth drive every year because our region's generosity always shines through. For decades, M&T Bank's commitment to this campaign has helped us rally our neighbors to meet the need in our community. We're grateful for all they've done to lead this tremendous effort," said Major Annette Lock, The Salvation Army Director of Operations of Erie County. "This could be a tough winter for many Western New Yorkers, so every donation - even just a pair of mittens or a winter cap - will make a big difference for local families who need our help staying warm."

The Buffalo Bills will also help promote the campaign by encouraging fans to get involved with in-game announcements and social media messages.

Donations to the Gift of Warmth program can be dropped off at 60 M&T branches throughout Western New York, including branches in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming Counties. Most branch lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To find the nearest location and hours of operation, please visit https://locations.mtb.com.

In addition to the Gift of Warmth drive, many M&T Bank employees and their families are participating in a Virtual Toy Drive for local children this holiday season. The initiative will also provide an extra boost to three local small businesses - Clayton's Toys in Williamsville, Alice Ever After Books in Buffalo and Toy Loft in East Aurora. M&T employees will be asked to purchase gifts through one of those stores online, over the phone or in-person, and The Salvation Army will pick up the toys and distribute them to local families.

