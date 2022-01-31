M&T Bank : Michael A. Smart Appointed to M&T Bank Directors Advisory Council for New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.; January 31, 2022 - M&T Bank today announced it has appointed Michael A. Smart to its Directors Advisory Council for New York City. Serving as ambassadors to the business community, the 13-member council meets regularly throughout the year to provide bank leadership with valuable perspectives and solutions for how M&T can grow, strengthen and improve the New York City community.

With more than 30 years of private equity, portfolio management and investment banking expertise, Michael has spent his career building meaningful relationships with the local business community. In his current role as Partner at Dominus Capital, a $1.2 billion operationally-focused private equity firm investing in middle-market companies in North America, Michael focuses on investor relations, co-investments and business development.

"Michael's roots run deep in New York City, making him the ideal local leader to bolster our Directors Advisory Council," said Blair Ridder, M&T Bank's regional president for New York City. "Not only is the breadth of his professional accomplishments impressive, but his passion for civic service aligns with M&T's commitment to uplifting our communities in 2022 and beyond."

Michael currently serves on the Board of Directors of the New Rochelle Police Foundation and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), which manages more than $240 million in community investments. He is also a member of the Westchester County Humane Society.

In addition to Smart, M&T Bank's Directors Advisory Council for New York City consists of: Brent D. Baird, Trubee Collins & Co., Inc. (Retired); Marty Burger, Silverstein Properties; Patrick J. Callan, The RREEF Funds (Retired); John Cook, M&T Bank (Retired); Anthony J. Dowd, Fairfield-Maxwell LTD.; Lloyd M. Goldman, BLDG Management; Leslie Wohlman Himmel, Himmel & Meringoff Properties LLC; Gary Jacob, Glenwood Management Corp; Bill Mulrow, Blackstone; Mickey Rabina, Rabina Properties; Don M. Randel, The Andrew Mellon Foundation (Retired); Michael D. Sullivan, Rose Associate Inc. (Retired); Alair A. Townsend, Crain's New York Business, (Retired).

Michael holds a BBA from Howard University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he was a former member of the Wharton Alumni Board of Directors. He is a member of Delta Sigma Pi Professional Business Fraternity and a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

