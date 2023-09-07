New York, NY - (September 7, 2023) - Mariely Moronta-Sanchez has been named M&T Bank's (NYSE: MTB) Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer for New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley. Moronta-Sanchez joins M&T from Capital One, where she previously served on their Racial Equity & Social Justice team. In her new role, she will continue to grow and support community partnerships that help communities thrive.

M&T's community banking model relies heavily on local leaders who have deep expertise and direct ties to the local communities they serve. CRA Officers collaborate with locally based teams to create tailored strategies to serve their individual markets, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the care and empathy of a neighborhood bank. They serve as liaisons for community-based organizations to leverage the full capacity of M&T Bank in responding to local needs.

"Mariely has shown unwavering commitment to amplifying community voices and advocating for their needs," said Steve Flax, M&T Bank's Regional Manager of Community Reinvestment. "As a life-long resident of our community, she has spent her career cultivating partnerships to drive equity and catalyze investments across the region. We warmly welcome her to the M&T Bank Community Reinvestment team."

Moronta-Sanchez has over 13 years of experience supporting underserved communities across the New York metropolitan area. She began her career in 2010 as a benefits specialist with the Fifth Avenue Committee connecting families to entitlement benefits and financial wellness training. In 2011 she joined the Manhattan District Attorney's Office working on youth development and community safety initiatives, and from 2019 to 2021 served as Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Robert J. Rodriquez in New York's 68th District. Mariely also served as the Director for Community Outreach at Rutgers Institute for Health, Healthcare Policy, and Aging Research.

An active member of her community, she serves on the Marymount Manhattan College Board of Trustees and volunteers with Braven supporting first-generation college students. Mariely also volunteers with the St. Louis University Transformative Workforce Academy, providing individualized coaching to job seekers impacted by the criminal legal system.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Moronta-Sanchez is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College where she obtained a B.A. in English.

