M&T Bank : Plaza Event Series to Return this Summer

BUFFALO, N.Y.; June 7, 2022-M&T Bank announced the return of the Plaza Event Series for its 52nd season in Downtown Buffalo. From June 14 through August 18, the Buffalo-based bank will welcome the community for lunchtime concerts outside its headquarters, One M&T Plaza, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The free concert series, the longest running of its kind, will feature local pop, jazz, rock, blues, comedy and dance artists with daily attendance by local food trucks.

"Since the Plaza Event Series was launched in 1969, it has always sought to fulfill a purpose beyond entertainment. Of course, we want people to have fun at the concerts, but it's also about bringing neighbors together to connect, build relationships and foster a deeper sense of community," said M&T Bank Western New York Regional President Eric Feldstein. "We are overjoyed to bring back 10 weeks of noontime concerts, with each performance serving as an opportunity for our community to come together to nurture the bonds that connect us as neighbors and celebrate the strength of the City of Buffalo."

New this year, M&T plans to host "pop-up shops" that will feature local businesses during the lunch-hour concerts. This new effort will provide a platform for artists and small businesses to showcase their work and connect with new audiences and customers in the heart of Downtown Buffalo.

The 2022 lineup of performers welcomes back crowd favorites, such as Old School B-Boys, Terry Buchwald's Tribute to Elvis, Beatlemagic, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and many others that have been performing on the Plaza Event Series stage for years. This season will also bring the debuts of first-time performers, such as Top Knotch, 716 Dance Band and Moe Badger and UP Team.

In addition to the concerts, the Plaza Event Series will feature local food trucks throughout the summer, including:

The Cheesy Chick on Tuesdays

Sun Roll on Wednesdays

House of Munch on Thursdays

"One M&T Plaza has always been a fantastic gathering place for people who work, live and visit Downtown Buffalo to spend their lunch hour surrounded by the community and immersed in local music," said Lynn Waclawek, M&T Bank employee experience program manager. "With its eclectic mix of performers, brand new pop-up shops and rotating lineup of food trucks, this year's Plaza Event Series will offer memorable experiences that bring smiles to our faces and uplift our spirits."

M&T is encouraging community members who attend the concerts to share photos, videos and other fun moments on social media using #PlazaEventSeries.

Beyond the Plaza Event Series, M&T Bank is also supporting live music and contributing to the vibrancy of the downtown community through its presenting sponsorship of the Thursday & Main concert series, which starts this month and runs through July with free concerts every Thursday at 5 p.m. M&T's investment in the series builds on its long history as a patron and advocate for the arts in Western New York.

The full lineup of performers for the 2022 Plaza Event Series can be found here and listed below:

Country 106.5 WYRK Week

Tuesday, June 14 - SuperCharger

Wednesday, June 15 - West of the Mark: The Prime Project

Thursday, June 16 - Westminster Community Charter School

Buffalo Bisons' Week

Tuesday, June 21 - McCarthyizm

Wednesday, June 22 - The Rod Nickson Project

Thursday, June 23 - The Kensingtons

7WKBW Week

Tuesday, June 28 - Breakaway

Wednesday, June 29 - Mark Mazur and "The Little Big Band"

Thursday, June 30 - Old School B-Boys

Power 93.7 WBLK Week

Tuesday, July 5 - Only Humen

Wednesday, July 6 - African American Cultural Center's Dance & Drum Performance

Thursday, July 7 - Carnival Kids Street Orchestra

The Buffalo News Week

Tuesday, July 12 - Boys of Summer

Wednesday, July 13 - Beatlemagic

Thursday, July 14 - Top Knotch

Buffalo Toronto Public Media Week

Tuesday, July 19 - JJ Swing

Wednesday, July 20 - 716 Dance Band

Thursday, July 21 - Moe Badger and UP Team

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Week

Tuesday, July 26 - Unity Band

Wednesday, July 27 - Anatara

Thursday, July 28 - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (Note: Begins at 11:45 a.m.)

The Breeze 96.1 Week

Tuesday, August 2 - Colleen Williams & The Bobby Jones Trio

Wednesday, August 3 - Caribbean Extravaganza

Thursday, August 4 - Terry Buchwald's Tribute to Elvis

Buffalo Business First Week

Tuesday, August 9 - Ramblin' Lou Family Band from WXRL Radio

Wednesday, August 10 - Will Holton

Thursday, August 11 - Allykat

92.9 WBUF Week

Tuesday, August 16 - Taylor Made Jazz

Wednesday, August 17 - The Tommy Z Band

Thursday, August 18 - LiTHIUM

