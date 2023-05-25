Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. M&T Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTB   US55261F1049

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:14 2023-05-25 am EDT
119.91 USD   -1.30%
11:10aM&t Bank : and Quinnipiac University Launch Bridgeport Community Leadership Accelerator Program
PU
05/18Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
05/17Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&T Bank : and Quinnipiac University Launch Bridgeport Community Leadership Accelerator Program

05/25/2023 | 11:10am EDT
Bridgeport, CT - May 25, 2023 - M&T Bank and Quinnipiac University today celebrate the first session of "Next Up," a new community leadership accelerator program aimed at identifying and cultivating emerging leaders across Connecticut. The program will bring together up-and-coming leaders from companies, including Stew Leonards, Marcum LLP, and Connecticut Distributors, Inc., to participate in courses led by experts from M&T and Quinnipiac focused on developing core leadership competencies, including creating a vision, inspiring followers, building alliances, and developing talent.

Next Up's curriculum will include a series of in-person workshops, guest speakers, volunteer opportunities, and collaborative projects. Over a series of four monthly sessions beginning May 25, participants will explore new leadership concepts and competencies, gain a deeper understanding of their peers' challenges and opportunities, and give back to their communities through volunteering.

"M&T is committed to investing in the growth and development of emerging leaders in our community," said Frank Micalizzi, Bridgeport Regional President of M&T Bank. "Through Next Up, we are able to provide a rigorous and comprehensive leadership development program with our partners at Quinnipiac University that will help our participants become even more effective leaders, in turn benefiting local economies and communities throughout Connecticut."

"We believe that investing in the next generation of leaders is not only the right thing to do, but also a smart business decision.," said Rob Phillips, Chief Learning Officer, M&T Bank, and one of Next Up's facilitators. "Next Up will provide emerging leaders with the tools, resources, and support they need to make a positive impact on their businesses and communities."

"We are thrilled to partner with M&T Bank to bring our leader development curriculum to a broad group of premier businesses," said Holly Raider, Ph.D., Dean of Quinnipiac University's Business School. "Participants will gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to tackle complex business issues and drive positive change. We believe that investing in the development of Connecticut's leaders is essential to creating a more prosperous and equitable future for our state."

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

About Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges." The university is in the midst of program expansion and renewal for both traditional and adult learners, attraction of diverse communities, development of innovative corporate partnerships and construction of an ambitious set of capital projects. For more information, please visit qu.edu. Connect with Quinnipiac on Facebook and follow Quinnipiac on Twitter @QuinnipiacU.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2023 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Corporation published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 15:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
