  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. M&T Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTB   US55261F1049

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-15 pm EDT
165.49 USD   +0.36%
06/13Fitch Assigns M&T Bank Corporation 'A-' Subordinated Debt Rating
AQ
06/10M&T BANK CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/08M&T Bank's Plaza Event Series to Return this Summer
AQ
M&T Increases Prime Rate

06/15/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, June 16, 2022, M&T (NYSE:MTB) will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00% to 4.75%

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com

Media Contact
Julia Berchou

716-842-5385

jberchou@mtb.com 

© 2022 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. 

M&T Bank Corporation

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-increases-prime-rate-301569055.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
