SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates People's United Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People's United share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.70 based upon M&T's February 19, 2021 closing share price of $149.97. Following completion of the transaction, former People's United shareholders will collectively own approximately 28% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.6 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) People's United's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates People's United's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) People's United's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates People's United's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

