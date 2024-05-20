MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD. (An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
AS OF MARCH 31, 2024
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
AS OF MARCH 31, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
2
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
3-5
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
6-7
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8-9
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
10-14
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three month period ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2022
U.S. $ in thousands
(Except per share data)
Unaudited
Revenues
11,240
11,285
45,634
Cost of sales
7,770
7,666
30,963
Gross profit
3,470
3,619
14,671
Research and development expenses
229
293
1,047
Distribution expenses
893
947
3,709
General and administrative expenses
1,231
1,324
5,278
Loss (profit) from sale of property, plant and equipment
)67(
)10(
13
Profit from operations
1,184
1,065
4,650
Finance expenses
238
105
342
Finance income
)198(
(155)
)527(
Profit before income tax
1,144
1,115
4,835
Tax expenses
209
233
759
Profit
935
882
4,076
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Re-measurement of defined benefit plans
-
-
62
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Adjustment arising from translation of financial
)112(
(98)
)216(
statements of foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
)112(
(98)
)154(
Total comprehensive income
823
784
3,922
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
932
894
4,045
Non-controlling interests
3
(12)
31
935
882
4,076
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
820
796
3,891
Non-controlling interests
3
(12)
31
823
784
3,922
Earnings per share (dollars)
Basic and Diluted (dollars per share)
0.0106
0.0101
0.0458
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic and Diluted (dollars per share)
88,123,635
88,510,072
88,283,490
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the three month period ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited):
Attributable to owners of the parent
Total
Additional
attributable
Non-
Share
paid-in
Translation
Retained
to owners of
controlling
Total
capital
capital
differences
earnings
the parent
interest
equity
U.S. $ in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2024
209
23,061
(466)
5,226
28,030
1,222
29,252
Changes during the three month period
ended March 31, 2023:
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
932
932
3
935
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
-
-
(112)
-
(112)
-
(112)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(112)
932
820
3
823
Acquisition and disposal of treasury shares
-
(300)
-
-
(300)
-
80
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at March 31, 2024
209
22,761
(578)
6,158
28,550
1,225
29,775
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT.)
For the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited):
Attributable to owners of the parent
Total
Additional
attributable
Non-
Share
paid-in
Translation
Retained
to owners of
controlling
Total
capital
capital
differences
earnings
the parent
interest
equity
U.S. $ in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2023
209
23,078
(250)
3,775
26,812
1,226
28,038
Changes during the three month period
ended March 31, 2023:
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
894
894
(12)
882
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
-
-
)98(
-
(98)
-
(98)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
)98(
894
796
(12)
784
Acquisition and disposal of treasury shares
-
80
-
-
80
-
80
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at March 31, 2023
209
23,158
(348)
4,669
27,688
1,214
28,902
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD. (An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT.)
For the year ended December 31, 2023:
Attributable to owners of the parent
Total
Additional
attributable
Non-
Share
paid-in
Translation
Retained
to owners of controlling
Total
capital
capital
differences
earnings
the parent
interests
equity
U.S. $ in thousands
Balance as at January 1, 2023
209
23,078
(250)
3,775
26,812
1,226
28,038
Changes during 2023:
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
-
-
-
4,045
4,045
31
4,076
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Re measurements on defined benefit plans
-
-
-
62
62
-
62
Translation differences
-
-
)216(
-
(216)
-
(216)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
)216(
4,107
3,891
31
3,922
Dividend
-
-
-
(2,656)
(2,656)
-
(2,656)
Acquisition of minority holdings in subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
(35)
(35)
Acquisition and disposal, net of treasury shares
*
)17(
-
-
)17(
-
)17(
Balance as at December 31, 2023
209
23,061
)466(
5,226
28,030
1,222
29,252
(*) Less than US$ 1 thousand
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.12.2023
U.S. $ in thousands
Unaudited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
8,832
8,640
8,454
Trade and other receivables
12,782
10,384
14,284
Unbilled revenue
4,672
3,597
4,190
Current tax receivables
378
467
381
Inventories
7,674
7,502
7,484
34,338
30,590
34,793
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Long term prepaid expenses
28
32
37
Property, plant and equipment
5,479
5,415
5,398
Deferred tax assets
969
1,140
968
Intangible assets
3,467
3,819
3,507
9,943
10,406
9,910
Total assets
44,281
40,996
44,703
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.12.2023
U.S. $ In thousands
Unaudited
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities and short term bank credit and loans
436
76
314
Trade payables
6,941
5,465
7,882
Other accounts payable
4,347
3,638
4,558
Current tax payables
352
433
283
12,076
9,612
13,037
NON- CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contingent consideration
Lease liabilities
Loans from banks, net of current maturities
Employee benefits, net
Total liabilities
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
Additional paid-in capital
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Non-controlling interest
Total equity
Total equity and liabilities
May 19, 2024
Date of approval of
Moshe Borovitz
financial statements
Chief Executive Officer
1,117
1,432
1,117
518
206
514
55
91
64
740
753
719
2,430
2,482
2,414
14,506
12,094
15,451
209
209
209
22,761
23,158
23,061
(578)
)348(
(466)
6,158
4,669
5,226
28,550
27,688
28,030
1,225
1,214
1,222
29,775
28,902
29,252
44,281
40,996
44,703
Elhanan Zeira
Zvi Borovitz
Controller
Non-executive Chairman
of the Board
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS
Three month period ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2023
U.S. $ in thousands
Unaudited
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit for the period
935
882
4,076
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
492
326
1,511
Loss (Gain) from sale of property, plant and equipment
(63)
)10(
(13)
Finance (income) expenses, net
(14)
)33(
(5)
Changes in Contingent consideration and Put option liability
-
-
(315)
Tax expenses
209
233
759
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(234)
247
158
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
1,343
)181(
)2,477(
Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables
92
719
)897(
Increase in unbilled revenues
(482)
)1,393(
)1,986(
Increase (decrease) in trade and other accounts payables
(1,070)
(140)
3,228
Increase (decrease) in employee benefits, net
21
1
29
Cash from operations
1,229
651
4,068
Interest received
174
19
69
Interest paid
(9)
(10)
(59)
Income tax paid
(140)
(122)
(540)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,254
538
3,538
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS (cont.)
Three month period ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2023
U.S. $ in thousands
Unaudited
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
62
11
62
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(282)
)145(
(426)
Net cash used in investing activities
(220)
)134(
(364)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Dividend
-
-
)2,656(
Payments of lease liabilities
(485)
)116(
)485(
Treasury shares acquired
(300)
-
(516)
Treasury shares sold
-
80
499
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiary
-
-
(35)
Receipt of loans from banks
169
-
460
Repayment of long-term loans from banks
(9)
27
(247)
Net cash used in financing activities
(625)
(9)
(2,980)
(Decrease)/Increase in cash and
cash equivalents during the period
409
395
194
Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period
8,454
8,279
8,279
Exchange differences on balances of cash and
(31)
)34(
(19)
cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents
8,832
8,640
8,454
at the end of the period
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
