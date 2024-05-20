M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and marketing of antennas and accessories. The Company's segments are Antennas and Water Solutions. The Company's antenna solutions include smart antennas, multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antennas and dual polarity for wireless applications, such as, worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), wireless fidelity (WiFi) and broadband wireless access. The Company produces antennas ranging in frequency from 100 kilohertz to 90 gigahertz, for both military and commercial applications. The Company offers wireless networking antennas and radio frequency identification (RFID) antennas. Its RFID antennas include ultra high frequency (UHF) near field antenna. Its military products include a range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and direction finding (DF) arrays installed on airborne, ground and naval, including submarine and platforms around the world.