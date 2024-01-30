By Ben Glickman

M-tron Industries has created a committee to pursue potential business acquisitions or combinations.

The Orlando, Fla.-based company said Tuesday that it would pursue "value-enhancing strategies" such as initiatives to pursue Defense Department engagements, joint ventures or transactions.

In pursuing mergers and acquisitions, M-tron said it would "seek to leverage the core competencies of the company's management and board of directors."

