M Vest Water : CEO Giljarhus interviewed in Finansavisen TV

CEO Stein Giljarhus appeared in an interview today in Finansavisen TV (a Norwegian daily newspaper covering business and economic current affairs). The interview focused on M Vest Water's superior product offerings in the water treatment market and how the coming regulatory changes in Europe will necessitate a change in the water treatment industry towards more environmentally friendly solutions.

Giljarhus spoke about how this change will drive demand for the very products that M Vest Water has pioneered, and how, with the establishment of a permanent presence in mainland Europe, M Vest Water will be in an excellent position to meet this demand.

Particularly, green products such as Norwafloc® bioflocculant and Norwapol will be the main drivers of future business in Europe.

Watch the interview (Norwegian)