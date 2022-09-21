Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. M Vest Water AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVW   NO0010976343

M VEST WATER AS

(MVW)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:48 2022-09-21 am EDT
10.14 NOK   -3.43%
M Vest Water : CEO Giljarhus interviewed in Finansavisen TV

09/21/2022 | 10:00am EDT
CEO Stein Giljarhus appeared in an interview today in Finansavisen TV (a Norwegian daily newspaper covering business and economic current affairs). The interview focused on M Vest Water's superior product offerings in the water treatment market and how the coming regulatory changes in Europe will necessitate a change in the water treatment industry towards more environmentally friendly solutions.

Giljarhus spoke about how this change will drive demand for the very products that M Vest Water has pioneered, and how, with the establishment of a permanent presence in mainland Europe, M Vest Water will be in an excellent position to meet this demand.

Particularly, green products such as Norwafloc® bioflocculant and Norwapol will be the main drivers of future business in Europe.

Watch the interview (Norwegian)

Disclaimer

M Vest Water AS published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2022 -29,0 M -2,81 M -2,81 M
Net cash 2022 23,0 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 142x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart M VEST WATER AS
Duration : Period :
M Vest Water AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M VEST WATER AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,50 NOK
Average target price 21,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stein E. Giljarhus Chief Executive Officer
Morten Hilton Thomassen Chief Financial Officer
Johan Kristian Mikkelsen Chairman
Atle Mundheim Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sigve Lothe Head-Chemical Production & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M VEST WATER AS-13.74%30
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-22.99%26 439
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-28.25%5 922
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-37.29%2 449
SJW GROUP-12.88%1 929
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-41.14%1 368