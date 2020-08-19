M video : Notice of 1H 2020 Financial Results and Management Webcast

The call will be hosted by:

§ Alexander Tynkovan, M.Video-Eldorado Group President;

§ Ekaterina Sokolova, Group CFO.

The call will be held in Russian with simultaneous interpretation to English on a second line.

Webcast URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ugafbu7 (participants need to select the language upon opening the link)

QR Code for webcast URL (optional, for mobile devices):

Replay will be available via the same webcast link for 12 months.

Telephone conference:

Please use links below to register for the telephone conference. After registering, you will be provided a list of dial-in numbers, along with the conference passcode, and participant passcode required to join. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/7456814 (Russian)

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4153424 (English)

About M.Video-Eldorado Group

About M.Video-Eldorado Group (PJSC M.video) is Russia's largest consumer electronic retailer uniting the M.Video and Eldorado brands in the market for home appliances and electronics. The companies' total annual turnover exceeds RUB 430 billion, including VAT (FY 2019). The M.Video-Eldorado Group is the only Russian publicly-traded company in the electronics retail sector. The company's shares are traded on Moscow Exchange (ticker: MVID).

The Group operates Russia's largest online platform for consumer electronics and household appliances commanding a market share of over 30%. As of June 30, 2020, the Group also operates 512 stores under the M.Video brand, 505 stores under the Eldorado brand and 20 m_mobile stores in more than 250 cities across Russia with a total selling space of 1,450 thousand square meters. The Group has 100% online coverage in all cities of operation.

