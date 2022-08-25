Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. M.video
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVID   RU000A0JPGA0

M.VIDEO

(MVID)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
202.00 RUB   +0.75%
03:39aRouble steadies near 60 vs dollar; TCS, M.Video shares down after results
RE
03:20aRussian electronics retailer M.Video reports wider H1 net loss
RE
02:58aM VIDEO : Eldorado increases its EBITDA by 51% to RUB 7 billion in 1H 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian electronics retailer M.Video reports wider H1 net loss

08/25/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday reported a bigger net loss for the first half of 2022, as major brands pulling out of Russia or suspending operations hit the local consumer electronics market.

The group's first-half net loss widened to 3.7 billion roubles ($61.82 million) from 2.9 billion a year earlier, M.Video said. Revenue rose 1.5% year on year to 218.8 billion roubles.

In the weeks after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, M.Video warned of challenges ahead, as the West announced sanctions packages and many foreign companies suspended their Russian operations, with rouble volatility and supply chain disruptions plaguing the Russian market.

"With the Q2 headwinds of high economic uncertainty, unstable supply, and major brands pulling out of Russia or suspending operations in the country, the local consumer electronics market saw a noticeable decline," the company said in a statement.

Western sanctions and the exodus of technology companies from the Russian market have hit retailers like M.Video, limiting the range of goods available to put on store shelves in the six months since Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation".

Earlier this year the company started selling used smartphones in a bid to meet consumer demand for cheaper alternatives.

In its report, M.Video said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51.1% year on year in the first half of the year to 7 billion roubles ($117 million), which the company attributed to a fall in part to a 1.3 percentage point decline in selling, general and administrative expenses.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
M.VIDEO 0.75% 202 End-of-day quote.-53.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 59.65 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
All news about M.VIDEO
03:39aRouble steadies near 60 vs dollar; TCS, M.Video shares down after results
RE
03:20aRussian electronics retailer M.Video reports wider H1 net loss
RE
02:58aM VIDEO : Eldorado increases its EBITDA by 51% to RUB 7 billion in 1H 2022
PU
07/14Russia's M.Video starts used smartphone sales as foreign supplies dwindle
RE
07/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : M.Video-Eldorado and Artel, Central Asia's largest manufactur..
PU
07/07Russia's M.Video partners with Uzbekistan white goods maker Artel
RE
06/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : Informational announcement by M.Video-Eldorado on changes in ..
PU
06/29China's smartphone makers gain ground in Russian market, says M.Video
RE
06/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : M.Video-Eldorado shareholders elect new Board of Directors of..
PU
05/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : А list of nominees to M.Video-Eldorado's BoD approved b..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 539 B 8 944 M 8 944 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 31,7%
Capitalization 36 016 M 598 M 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 27 921
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart M.VIDEO
Duration : Period :
M.video Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 202,00 RUB
Average target price 700,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 247%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterina Sokolova Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Sokolovsky Chief Information Officer
Irina Ivanova Chief Operating Officer
Yekaterina Viktorovna Lapshina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M.VIDEO-53.85%598
BEST BUY CO., INC.-23.59%17 752
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.69%4 178
JB HI-FI LIMITED-10.29%3 292
JAY MART-13.04%1 990
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-9.31%1 874