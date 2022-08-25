Russian electronics retailer M.Video reports wider H1 net loss

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian retailer M.Video-Eldorado
on Thursday reported a bigger net loss for the first
half of 2022, as major brands pulling out of Russia or
suspending operations hit the local consumer electronics market.
The group's first-half net loss widened to 3.7 billion
roubles ($61.82 million) from 2.9 billion a year earlier,
M.Video said. Revenue rose 1.5% year on year to 218.8 billion
roubles.
In the weeks after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops
into Ukraine on Feb. 24, M.Video warned of challenges ahead, as
the West announced sanctions packages and many foreign companies
suspended their Russian operations, with rouble volatility and
supply chain disruptions plaguing the Russian market.
"With the Q2 headwinds of high economic uncertainty,
unstable supply, and major brands pulling out of Russia or
suspending operations in the country, the local consumer
electronics market saw a noticeable decline," the company said
in a statement.
Western sanctions and the exodus of technology companies
from the Russian market have hit retailers like M.Video,
limiting the range of goods available to put on store shelves in
the six months since Russia launched what it calls its "special
military operation".
Earlier this year the company started selling used
smartphones in a bid to meet consumer demand for cheaper
alternatives.
In its report, M.Video said earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51.1% year on year
in the first half of the year to 7 billion roubles ($117
million), which the company attributed to a fall in part to a
1.3 percentage point decline in selling, general and
administrative expenses.
