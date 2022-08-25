Russian electronics retailer M.Video reports wider H1 net loss

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday reported a bigger net loss for the first half of 2022, as major brands pulling out of Russia or suspending operations hit the local consumer electronics market.

The group's first-half net loss widened to 3.7 billion roubles ($61.82 million) from 2.9 billion a year earlier, M.Video said. Revenue rose 1.5% year on year to 218.8 billion roubles.

In the weeks after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, M.Video warned of challenges ahead, as the West announced sanctions packages and many foreign companies suspended their Russian operations, with rouble volatility and supply chain disruptions plaguing the Russian market.

"With the Q2 headwinds of high economic uncertainty, unstable supply, and major brands pulling out of Russia or suspending operations in the country, the local consumer electronics market saw a noticeable decline," the company said in a statement.

Western sanctions and the exodus of technology companies from the Russian market have hit retailers like M.Video, limiting the range of goods available to put on store shelves in the six months since Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation".

Earlier this year the company started selling used smartphones in a bid to meet consumer demand for cheaper alternatives.

In its report, M.Video said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51.1% year on year in the first half of the year to 7 billion roubles ($117 million), which the company attributed to a fall in part to a 1.3 percentage point decline in selling, general and administrative expenses.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)