    MVP   TH8655010008

M VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MVP)
M Vision Public : Entering to investment in digital assets Bitcoin Mining business and studying the expansion of the Metaverse Thailand for the Bitcoin Mining business

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Date/Time
29 Mar 2022 21:55:19
Headline
Entering to investment in digital assets Bitcoin Mining business and studying the expansion of the Metaverse Thailand for the Bitcoin Mining business
Symbol
MVP
Source
MVP
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

M Vision pcl published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 241 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
Net income 2021 45,3 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net Debt 2021 90,7 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 687 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Opas Cherdpun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apsorn Vilassakdanon Secretary, Director, Chief Accounting & Finance
Thanong Leeissaranukul Chairman
Theerawat Suwanpinich Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tharatorn Yuangbundit Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED33.18%42
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.74%13 599
DENTSU INC.21.59%11 054
WEIBO CORPORATION-16.46%6 122
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.0.90%436
INCROSS CO., LTD.-19.09%252