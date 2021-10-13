Log in
M Winkworth : Dividend Declaration

10/13/2021
M WINKWORTH PLC PRESS RELEASE

Press Office020 7355 0220 pressoffice@winkworth.com

4th Floor

1 Lumley Street

Mayfair

London

W1K 6TT

Dividend Declaration

13.10.21

The Directors of M Winkworth Plc ("Winkworth" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company will pay a dividend of 2.2p per ordinary share for the third quarter of 2021 to shareholders. The timetable is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date *

21/10/21

Record Date **

22/10/21

Expected Payment Date

18/11/21

  • Shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date will not qualify for the dividend
  • Shareholders must be on the Winkworth share register on this date to receive this dividend.
    • ENDS -

For further information please contact:

M Winkworth PLC

Shore Capital (NOMAD and Broker)

Milbourne

Tel: 020 7355 0206

Tel: 020 7408 4090

Tel: 07903 802545

Dominic Agace (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Finlay / Richard Johnson / Henry Willcocks

Tim Draper (Financial PR)

Andrew Nicol (Chief Financial Officer)

About Winkworth

Winkworth is the leading London franchisor of residential real estate agencies with a pre-eminent position in the mid to upper segments of the sales and lettings markets. The franchise model allows entrepreneurial real estate professionals to provide the highest standards of service under the banner of a long-established brand name and to benefit from the support and promotion that Winkworth offers.

Winkworth is admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information please visit: www.winkworthplc.com

winkworth.co.uk

Disclaimer

M Winkworth plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
