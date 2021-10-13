M Winkworth : Dividend Declaration

M WINKWORTH PLC PRESS RELEASE

Dividend Declaration 13.10.21

The Directors of M Winkworth Plc ("Winkworth" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company will pay a dividend of 2.2p per ordinary share for the third quarter of 2021 to shareholders. The timetable is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date * 21/10/21 Record Date ** 22/10/21 Expected Payment Date 18/11/21

Shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date will not qualify for the dividend

ex-dividend date will not qualify for the dividend Shareholders must be on the Winkworth share register on this date to receive this dividend.

About Winkworth

Winkworth is the leading London franchisor of residential real estate agencies with a pre-eminent position in the mid to upper segments of the sales and lettings markets. The franchise model allows entrepreneurial real estate professionals to provide the highest standards of service under the banner of a long-established brand name and to benefit from the support and promotion that Winkworth offers.

Winkworth is admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information please visit: www.winkworthplc.com

