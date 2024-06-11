11 June, 2024
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference: (06/2024)
Third Annual General Meeting Held
This is a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time.
QUOTE
The Company today held its third Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") whereat all resolutions on the agenda were approved namely:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - ORDINARY BUSINESS
- That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved.
- To approve a final net dividend of €873,840 equivalent to €0.01986 per share, as recommended by the Directors.
- That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, of 78, Mill Street, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.
- That €634,269 be established as the maximum annual aggregate remuneration for all Directors.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - SPECIAL BUSINESS
- That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 be and is hereby approved.
- (a) That the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to issue shares pursuant to article 5(b) and 5(c) of the Articles (or grant options and/or warrants in relation to them) be renewed and extended until the date of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2025;
- That any one director and/or the company secretary, each acting singly, be, and hereby are, authorized to issue a certified extract of the minutes kept at the Meeting (including, inter alia the immediately preceding resolution) and to file same with the Malta Business Registry as required.
Address: M&Z p.l.c., MMGH Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa, MRS 3000, Malta
Telephone: +356 2095 9000. Email: info@mz.com.mt Website: www.mz.com.mt
All correspondence to: P.O. Box 295, Valletta, VLT 1000, Malta
EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION - SPECIAL BUSINESS
7. That the Share Buy Back Programme be and is hereby approved.
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
No resolution for the purpose of appointing Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company was required. The incumbent members of the Board of Directors were re-appointed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. The following persons were therefore appointed directors in accordance with the Articles and will hold office up to the next AGM:
- Mr Paul Camilleri
- Mrs Greta Camilleri Avallone
- Mrs Erika Pace Bonello
- Mrs Emma Pullicino
- Mr Matthew Camilleri
- Mr Thomas Agius Vadala (now in a Non-Executive Capacity)
- Mr Charles J. Farrugia
- Mr Kevin Rapinett
- Mrs Frances Fenech
UNQUOTE
Tara Cann Navarro
On behalf of Ganado Services Limited
Company Secretary
