11 June, 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference: (06/2024)

Third Annual General Meeting Held

QUOTE

The Company today held its third Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") whereat all resolutions on the agenda were approved namely:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - ORDINARY BUSINESS

That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved. To approve a final net dividend of €873,840 equivalent to €0.01986 per share, as recommended by the Directors. That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, of 78, Mill Street, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration. That €634,269 be established as the maximum annual aggregate remuneration for all Directors.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - SPECIAL BUSINESS

That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 be and is hereby approved. (a) That the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to issue shares pursuant to article 5(b) and 5(c) of the Articles (or grant options and/or warrants in relation to them) be renewed and extended until the date of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2025; That any one director and/or the company secretary, each acting singly, be, and hereby are, authorized to issue a certified extract of the minutes kept at the Meeting (including, inter alia the immediately preceding resolution) and to file same with the Malta Business Registry as required.

