29 August, 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference: (08/2023)

Approval of Half-Yearly Financial Report

This is a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Company's unaudited interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

The Interim Financial Statements are attached to this announcement and can also be viewed on the Company's website: https://mz.com.mt/investors/.

The Directors of the Company have also approved the payment of a net interim dividend of €396,000 or €0.009 per ordinary share, payable by the 29th September 2023 to the shareholders of the Company on the Company's share register at the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 22nd September 2023.

Tara Cann Navarro

On behalf of Ganado Services Limited

Company Secretary

Address: M&Z p.l.c., MMGH Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa, MRS 3000, Malta

Telephone: +356 2095 9000. Email: info@mz.com.mt Website: www.mz.com.mt

All correspondence to: P.O. Box 295, Valletta, VLT 1000, Malta