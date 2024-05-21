21 May, 2024 COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Reference: (05/2024) Notice and Agenda of Forthcoming AGM This is a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time. QUOTE The Company announces that its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") shall be held at MMGH Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa, MRS 3000, Malta on Tuesday 11 June 2024 at 15:00 hrs, for the purpose of considering the below agenda and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions: AGENDA Appointment of Chairman and opening of meeting. Quorum. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - ORDINARY BUSINESS That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved. To approve a final net dividend of €873,840 equivalent to €0.01986 per share, as recommended by the Directors. That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, of 78, Mill Street, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration. That €634,269 be established as the maximum annual aggregate remuneration for all Directors. Address: M&Z p.l.c., MMGH Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa, MRS 3000, Malta Telephone: +356 2095 9000 . Email: info@mz.com.mt . Website: www.mz.com.mt All correspondence to: P.O. Box 295, Valletta, VLT 1000, Malta

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS - SPECIAL BUSINESS That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 be and is hereby approved. (a) That the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to issue shares pursuant to article 5(b) and 5(c) of the Articles (or grant options and/or warrants in relation to them) be renewed and extended until the date of the Company's annual general meeting to be held in 2025; That any one director and/or the company secretary, each acting singly, be, and hereby are, authorized to issue a certified extract of the minutes kept at the Meeting (including , inter alia the immediately preceding resolution) and to file same with the Malta Business Registry as required. EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION - SPECIAL BUSINESS 9. That the Share Buy Back Programme be and is hereby approved. APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS All the Directors of the Company will retire from office at the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"). Pursuant to an announcement on its website calling for the nomination of persons to be appointed directors, the Company received nine valid nominations to fill nine (9) vacancies. In terms of Article 125 of the Articles, wherever there are as many nominations as there are vacancies or less, no elections will take place and those nominees will be automatically elected Directors. The nominated persons below shall accordingly be automatically re-elected as directors until the conclusion of the next following annual general meeting: Mr Paul Camilleri

Mrs Greta Camilleri Avallone

Mrs Erika Pace Bonello

Mrs Emma Pullicino

Mr Matthew Camilleri

Mr Thomas Agius Vadala

Mr Charles J. Farrugia

Mr Kevin Rapinett

