  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  M&Z p.l.c.
  News
  Summary
    MZ   MT0002610005

M&Z P.L.C.

(MZ)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  04-11
0.7500 EUR    0.00%
05:15aM&Z P L C : Scheduled Board Meeting
PU
02/22M&Z p.l.c. has completed an IPO in the amount of €8.316 million.
CI
01/25M&Z p.l.c. has filed an IPO in the amount of €8.316 million.
CI
M&Z p l c : Scheduled Board Meeting

04/19/2022 | 05:15am EDT
19 April, 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference: (03/2022)

Scheduled Board Meeting

This a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time.

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that it shall be meeting on 27 April 2022 to consider and, if deemed fit, approve its Annual Report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

Tara Cann Navarro

On behalf of Ganado Services Limited Company Secretary

Address: M&Z p.l.c., MMGH Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa, MRS 3000, Malta Telephone: +356 2095 9000. Email:info@mz.com.mt Website: www.mz.com.mt

All correspondence to: P.O. Box 295, Valletta, VLT 1000, Malta

Disclaimer

M&Z plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
