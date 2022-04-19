M&Z p l c : Scheduled Board Meeting

0.72

19 April, 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference: (03/2022)

Scheduled Board Meeting

This a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that it shall be meeting on 27 April 2022 to consider and, if deemed fit, approve its Annual Report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

