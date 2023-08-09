9 August, 2023
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference: (07/2023)
Meeting to consider and approve interim results
This is a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time.
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of the Company shall be meeting on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 in order to consider and approve the Company's unaudited Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023.
During the meeting, the Board of Directors shall also consider the payment of an interim dividend to the Company's shareholders.
UNQUOTE
Tara Cann Navarro
On behalf of Ganado Services Limited
Company Secretary
Address: M&Z p.l.c., MMGH Complex, Industrial Estate, Marsa, MRS 3000, Malta
Telephone: +356 2095 9000. Email: info@mz.com.mt Website: www.mz.com.mt
All correspondence to: P.O. Box 295, Valletta, VLT 1000, Malta
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
M&Z plc published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 13:04:34 UTC.