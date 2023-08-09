9 August, 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference: (07/2023)

Meeting to consider and approve interim results

This is a company announcement issued by M&Z plc (C 23061) (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta), as they may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of the Company shall be meeting on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 in order to consider and approve the Company's unaudited Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors shall also consider the payment of an interim dividend to the Company's shareholders.

Tara Cann Navarro

On behalf of Ganado Services Limited

Company Secretary