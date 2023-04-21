Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. M1 Kliniken AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M12   DE000A0STSQ8

M1 KLINIKEN AG

(M12)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:22:30 2023-04-21 am EDT
7.930 EUR   -2.10%
03:02aDd : M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, buy
EQ
03:02aDd : M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy
EQ
04/20Germany's M1 Kliniken to Launch EUR11 Million Share Buyback
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy

04/21/2023 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Attila
Last name(s): Strauss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
M1 Kliniken AG

b) LEI
529900W697S31A26WT02 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.10 EUR 162000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.10 EUR 162000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82681  21.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about M1 KLINIKEN AG
03:02aDd : M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, buy
EQ
03:02aDd : M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy
EQ
04/20Germany's M1 Kliniken to Launch EUR11 Million Share Buyback
MT
04/20M1 Kliniken AG decides to start share buyback
EQ
04/20M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2022
EQ
2022Dd : M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, buy
EQ
2022Dd : M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy
EQ
2022Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG
EQ
2022Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG
EQ
2022M1 Kliniken Ag Announces Figures For : Group continues the expansion course with developme..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 285 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 5,50 M 6,03 M 6,03 M
Net cash 2022 4,60 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 100%
Chart M1 KLINIKEN AG
Duration : Period :
M1 Kliniken AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M1 KLINIKEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Average target price 10,80 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Wahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Zimdars Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter von Horstig Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M1 KLINIKEN AG-10.60%165
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.47%30 669
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.85%15 593
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES1.72%13 668
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.88%11 374
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.58%10 125
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer