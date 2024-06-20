Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Attila
Last name(s): Strauss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
M1 Kliniken AG

b) LEI
529900W697S31A26WT02 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.20 EUR 12190000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.2000 EUR 12190000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Internet:https://www.m1-kliniken.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

92571  20.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a