M1 Kliniken AG continues successful development in Q4 2021

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Development of Sales
M1 Kliniken AG continues successful development in Q4 2021

03.12.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG continues successful development in Q4 2021

  • Average daily sales in November 2021 in the German practice network again at record level
  • All specialist centres open
  • With four more openings in Germany and Australia, M1 will operate a total of 47 specialty centres by year-end 2021

Berlin, 3.12.2021 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) can look back on another successful month. After a peak value of average daily sales was achieved in October 2021 in the German practice network, this value was exceeded again in November 2021.

Currently, all M1 specialist centres are open. The resolutions of Germany's Prime Minister's Conference yesterday also do not create any further restrictions for M1. At the same time, M1 clearly focuses on safety. All employees undergo a daily Corona test routine. From Dec. 6, 2021, a 3G regulation will also be implemented for patients.

Four more specialist centres are to open in December 2021. With locations in Aachen, Potsdam and Würzburg the number of German specialist centres rises to 34. The third specialist centre in Australia, Brisbane, is scheduled to open before Christmas. The next target of 50 specialist centres is expected to be reached in the first quarter of 2022.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical area, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 40 specialist centres. In this context, the M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia and Australia. With its investment in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of the treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.

Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Dr. Walter von Horstig, Management Board
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

03.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253863

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1253863  03.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
