M1 Kliniken AG continues successful development in Q4 2021



03.12.2021 / 07:00

Average daily sales in November 2021 in the German practice network again at record level

All specialist centres open

With four more openings in Germany and Australia, M1 will operate a total of 47 specialty centres by year-end 2021

Berlin, 3.12.2021 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) can look back on another successful month. After a peak value of average daily sales was achieved in October 2021 in the German practice network, this value was exceeded again in November 2021.

Currently, all M1 specialist centres are open. The resolutions of Germany's Prime Minister's Conference yesterday also do not create any further restrictions for M1. At the same time, M1 clearly focuses on safety. All employees undergo a daily Corona test routine. From Dec. 6, 2021, a 3G regulation will also be implemented for patients.

Four more specialist centres are to open in December 2021. With locations in Aachen, Potsdam and Würzburg the number of German specialist centres rises to 34. The third specialist centre in Australia, Brisbane, is scheduled to open before Christmas. The next target of 50 specialist centres is expected to be reached in the first quarter of 2022.

