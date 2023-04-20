Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  M1 Kliniken AG
  News
  Summary
    M12   DE000A0STSQ8

M1 KLINIKEN AG

(M12)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:10 2023-04-20 am EDT
7.160 EUR   -0.56%
M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2022
EQ
M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, buy
EQ
M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy
EQ
M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2022

04/20/2023 | 03:02am EDT
EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2022

20.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2022:

Profitable revenue growth in the Beauty segment of more than 14%; increase in EBIT margin in the Beauty segment from 9.8% to around 12%; Group equity rises to €143.1 million; free cash flow of €19.0 million.             
 

  • Strong sales growth in the Beauty segment from €52.8 million to €60.2 million.
  • Eight locations opened in four countries: a total of 54 M1-locations in eight countries by the end of 2022.
  • Successful start of expansion in Eastern Europe - Budapest reaches break-even after six months.
  • Turnover in the "Retail" segment falls as expected by 14% to 225.0 million euros. 
  • Pre-tax result amounts to €10.2 million.

Berlin, 20.04.2023 –M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) publishes preliminary figures for the financial year 2022. In the past financial year, the M1 Group was able to further expand its market position in the field of beauty medicine and opened eight new specialist medical centres in Germany and abroad.

Sales in the "Beauty" segment rose by 14.1% to over €60.2 million (previous year: €52.8 million). The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 9.8% (€5.15 million) in the previous year to 11.7% (€7.03 million). The domestic Beauty locations were able to increase the EBIT margin even more significantly from 12.2% to 18.3% and increase their operating result from €6.2 million to €9.4 million.

Six additional locations were opened abroad last year. The foreign beauty subsidiaries, some of which were still affected by the after-effects of the Corona pandemic, generated an operating loss of €2.4 million (previous year €1.0 million). New location openings, especially abroad, are initially characterised by the successive development of the brand and regular customers and usually take around 24 months to break even. In the new location in Budapest (Hungary), break-even was reached after only six months following the opening in September 2022. Turnover in the foreign locations increased from €5.8 million in the previous year to €8.6 million in the 2022 financial year.

The approval of an own botulinum toxin in the private label segment continues to progress according to plan. The application to conduct a clinical trial was submitted to the competent authorities at the end of January 2023.

The consolidated group turnover of the M1 Group decreased by around 9% to €285.3 million in the 2022 financial year (previous year €314.6 million). The reason for this is the 14.0% decline in sales in the Trading segment (€225.0 million; previous year €261.8 million) due to a reduced business volume with COVID-19 diagnostics as a result of the successive decline in pandemic-related testing obligations as well as continued portfolio optimisation, in which certain products with too low a margin was adjusted. 

The operating profit 2022 (EBIT) of the M1 Group amounts to €9.3 million (previous year €12.1 million). Earnings before taxes amount to €10.2 million in the 2022 financial year (€14.4 million in the previous year).

The financial result fell from €2.3 million (2021) to €0.9 million. This is due to lower income from investments and lower write-ups from the fair value measurement of financial assets compared to the previous year.

Equity increased by €3.2 million to €143.1 million as of 31 December 2022 (previous year €139.9 million). The equity ratio increased to 72.6% (previous year 70.6%).

In the 2022 financial year, a high operating cash flow of €20.8 million was again generated (previous year €15.7 million). The free cash flow, taking into account payments for investments, amounts to €19.0 million (previous year €14.3 million).

In 2023, process optimisation and digitalisation as well as further profitable sales growth in the domestic locations will be further advanced. The number of M1 locations is expected to increase by six to 60 locations in a total of 10 countries.

In the coming weeks, the expansion in Eastern Europe will continue with the opening of specialist centres in Sofia (Bulgaria) and Bucharest (Romania). In Eastern Europe, M1 benefits from lower material and personnel costs while maintaining high price levels for high-quality medical beauty treatments.

It is planned to operate between 75-100 locations by 2025. The Beauty segment is expected to generate an EBIT margin of at least 20%.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 55 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 Group has been pushing its internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia, Hungary and Australia. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also able to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

20.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1612271

 
End of News EQS News Service

1612271  20.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 285 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 5,50 M 6,03 M 6,03 M
Net cash 2022 4,60 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 100%
Chart M1 KLINIKEN AG
Duration : Period :
M1 Kliniken AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M1 KLINIKEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,20 €
Average target price 10,80 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Wahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Zimdars Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter von Horstig Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M1 KLINIKEN AG-20.53%147
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.93%32 074
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-1.22%16 009
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES1.72%13 616
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.95%11 623
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.07%10 125
