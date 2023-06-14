M1 Kliniken : ENG

M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In the past financial year 2022, M1 Kliniken AG was able to increase its sales in the "Beauty" segment by more than 14% compared to the previous year and continue to grow profitably. The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 9.8% to around 12%, which confirms the sustainability of this business model. Overall, a net profit for the year of 7.1 million euros (previous year 10.9 million euros) was generated and Group equity increased by 3.2 million euros to 143.1 million euros.

After two years of partial closures and restrictions due to the pandemic, normality returned in 2022. Despite the decline in sales, the sales performance of the two business segments "Beauty" and "Trade" was successful, even though overall sales fell as expected to 285.3 mn euros in 2022 (previous year 314.6 mn euros). The decrease in total sales compared to the previous year is mainly due to the declining demand for medical products from the Covid Diagnostics business in the "Trade" segment. This resulted in a significant one-time effect in the fiscal year 2021. At the same time, further streamlining of the product range took place in the HAEMATO subgroup, which also led to an expected decline in sales.

The fiscal year 2022 was characterized by restructuring measures aimed at reducing costs in all major areas of the Group. The focus was on optimizing operational processes. This work already led to initial successes in the past year and will be continued in 2023.

The expansion of the medical centers in Germany and abroad was continued with the opening of eight locations in four countries, so that we were represented in eight countries with a total of 54 M1 locations at the end of 2022. The foreign Beauty country organizations, some of which were still affected by the after-effects of the Corona pandemic, generated an operating loss of

2.4 mn euros (prev. year 1.0 mn euros). New store openings, particularly abroad, are initially characterized by the gradual development of the brand and the acquisition of regular customers. They generally take around 24 months to reach break-even. At the new location in Budapest (Hungary), break-even was achieved after just six months following the opening in September 2022. Sales at the foreign locations increased from EUR 5.8 mn in the previous year to EUR 8.6 mn in the financial year 2022.

Sales in the Beauty segment rose by a total of 14.1% to over EUR 60.2 mn (prev. year EUR 52.8). The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 9.8% (EUR 5.15 mn) in the previous year to 11.7% (EUR 7.03 mn). The domestic Beauty locations were able to increase their EBIT margin even more significantly from 12.2% to 18.3% and raised their operating result from 6.2 mn euros to 9.4 mn euros. In the coming weeks, expansion in Eastern Europe will continue with the opening of specialist centers in Sofia (Bulgaria) and Bucharest (Romania).

In Eastern Europe, M1 benefits from lower material and personnel costs combined with high price levels for high-quality medical beauty treatments. The plan is to operate between 75-100 sites by 2025. The Beauty segment is expected to generate an EBIT margin of at least 20%.