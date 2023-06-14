M1 Kliniken : ENG

Statement of comprehensive income according to IFRS (in kEUR)
fiscal year 2022
fiscal year 2021
Sales
285,291
314,610
EBT
10,233
14,424
Net profit
7,070
10,880
Balance sheet according to IFRS (in kEUR)
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Short-term assets
107,307
110,195
Long-term assets
89,718
87,916
Total assets
197,025
198,111
Short-term liabilities
37,466
43,418
Long-term liabilities
16,508
14,791
Equity
143,051
139,902
Total liabilities and equity
197,025
198,111
Shares
Share class
Bearer shares
Number of shares
19,643,403
WKN / ISIN
A0STSQ / DE000A0STSQ8
Ticker symbol
M12
Frankfurt, Xetra, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Berlin,
Trading places
Hanover, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate, gettix,
Quotrix
Market segment
Entry Standard (Open Market)
Designated Sponsor, Listing Partner
mwb fairtrade
Coverage
Bankhaus Metzler, M.M. Warburg & Co.,
First Berlin
Market capitalization
EUR 178.0 mn (as of 31.12.2022 - Xetra)
M1 Kliniken AG Content
CONTENT
1.
LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
4
2.
SUPERVISORY BOARD REPORT
6
3.
GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
11
3.1
Company Profile
12
3.2
Organisation and Business Segments
13
3.3
Economic Report
14
3.4
Results after the Balance Sheet Date
20
3.5
Forecast Report
21
3.6
Opportunity and Risk Report
22
3.7 Risk Reporting on the Use of Financial
Instruments
29
3.8 Report on Branches
29
3.9 Final Declaration According to
§ 312 (3) sec. 3 AktG
29
4.
GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENT
30
4.1
Group - Profit and Loss Statement
31
4.2
Group - Balance Sheet - Assets
32
4.3
Group - Balance Sheet - Liabilities/Equity
33
4.4
Group - Cash Flow Statement
34
4.5
Group - Statement of Changes in Equity
35
5.
GROUP ANNEX/ NOTES
36
5.1
General Information
39
5.2 Discretionary Decisions, Estimates and
Assumptions
40
5.3 Scope of Consolidation and
Consolidation Principles
41
5.4 Remarks on Accounting and Valuation
Methods
47
5.5 Notes to the Consolidated Profit and Loss
Statement
54
5.6
Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet
58
5.7
Notes to the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
69
5.8
Segment Reporting
69
5.9
Further Disclosures on Financial Instruments
70
5.10
Other Disclosures
73
5.11 Approval by the Management Board for the Publication of the 2022 Consolidated Financial
Statements in Accordance with IAS 10.17
76
5.12 Independent Auditor's Report
77
6. FURTHER INFORMATION
80
Glossary
80
Sources
81
Imprint
83
M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the Shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
In the past financial year 2022, M1 Kliniken AG was able to increase its sales in the "Beauty" segment by more than 14% compared to the previous year and continue to grow profitably. The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 9.8% to around 12%, which confirms the sustainability of this business model. Overall, a net profit for the year of 7.1 million euros (previous year 10.9 million euros) was generated and Group equity increased by 3.2 million euros to 143.1 million euros.
After two years of partial closures and restrictions due to the pandemic, normality returned in 2022. Despite the decline in sales, the sales performance of the two business segments "Beauty" and "Trade" was successful, even though overall sales fell as expected to 285.3 mn euros in 2022 (previous year 314.6 mn euros). The decrease in total sales compared to the previous year is mainly due to the declining demand for medical products from the Covid Diagnostics business in the "Trade" segment. This resulted in a significant one-time effect in the fiscal year 2021. At the same time, further streamlining of the product range took place in the HAEMATO subgroup, which also led to an expected decline in sales.
The fiscal year 2022 was characterized by restructuring measures aimed at reducing costs in all major areas of the Group. The focus was on optimizing operational processes. This work already led to initial successes in the past year and will be continued in 2023.
The expansion of the medical centers in Germany and abroad was continued with the opening of eight locations in four countries, so that we were represented in eight countries with a total of 54 M1 locations at the end of 2022. The foreign Beauty country organizations, some of which were still affected by the after-effects of the Corona pandemic, generated an operating loss of
2.4 mn euros (prev. year 1.0 mn euros). New store openings, particularly abroad, are initially characterized by the gradual development of the brand and the acquisition of regular customers. They generally take around 24 months to reach break-even. At the new location in Budapest (Hungary), break-even was achieved after just six months following the opening in September 2022. Sales at the foreign locations increased from EUR 5.8 mn in the previous year to EUR 8.6 mn in the financial year 2022.
Sales in the Beauty segment rose by a total of 14.1% to over EUR 60.2 mn (prev. year EUR 52.8). The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 9.8% (EUR 5.15 mn) in the previous year to 11.7% (EUR 7.03 mn). The domestic Beauty locations were able to increase their EBIT margin even more significantly from 12.2% to 18.3% and raised their operating result from 6.2 mn euros to 9.4 mn euros. In the coming weeks, expansion in Eastern Europe will continue with the opening of specialist centers in Sofia (Bulgaria) and Bucharest (Romania).
In Eastern Europe, M1 benefits from lower material and personnel costs combined with high price levels for high-quality medical beauty treatments. The plan is to operate between 75-100 sites by 2025. The Beauty segment is expected to generate an EBIT margin of at least 20%.
M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the Shareholders
The ratio of cost of materials to sales decreased to 81.5% in the financial year 2022 (prev. year 82.4%). This is due to the optimized, higher-margin product mix in the Trade segment.
The operating profit 2022 (EBIT) of the M1 Group amounts to EUR 9.3 mn (prev. year EUR 12.1 mn). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amount to EUR 10.2 mn in the fiscal year 2022 (prev. year EUR 14.4 mn). After taxes, a net profit of EUR 7.1 mn was generated (prev. year EUR 10.9 mn).
Equity increased by EUR 3.2 mn to EUR 143.1 mn as of 31 December 2022 (prev. year EUR 139.9 mn). The equity ratio increased to 72.6% (prev. year 70.6%).
In the financial year 2022, a high operating cash flow of EUR 20.8 mn was again generated (prev. year EUR 15.7 mn). Free cash flow, taking into account payments for investments, amounted to EUR 19.0 mn (prev. year EUR 14.3 mn) and impressively demonstrated the financial strength of the M1-Group.
In 2023, the process optimization and digitalization as well as further profitable sales growth in the domestic locations will be driven forward. The number of M1 sites is to increase by six to 60 sites in a total of 10 countries.
Wholesaling and the development of high-margin private labels in the field of "Aesthetic Medicine" will also be driven forward. With the signing of a licensing and supply agreement with the South Korean cooperation partner Huons BioPharma in October 2021, a milestone was reached in the private label strategy with the aim of obtaining approval for and marketing a botulinum toxin product under its own name in the European Economic Area (EEA). The application to conduct a clinical trial was submitted to the relevant authorities at the end of January 2023. Assuming a normal course of the clinical trial, we expect approval to be granted as early as 2025.
The geopolitical conditions caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the associated Russia sanctions and the significant rise in energy prices, which are driving a general high level of inflation, may have a negative impact on consumer spending.
However, thanks to our attractively priced range of treatments for cosmetic medicine, the unbroken global trend towards a steady increase in these treatments, and the long-term contractual security of our business activities, we are confident that we will continue to be able to master these challenges well. We are well positioned for further development.
Finally, we would like to thank our employees for their outstanding performance in the past fiscal year. The entire workforce has shown that it is capable of dealing with special challenges and achieving our common goals as a team. We would therefore like to thank them for their outstanding commitment in these special times.