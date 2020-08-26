M1 Kliniken : Interim Report 2020 | M1 Kliniken AG 0 08/26/2020 | 03:47am EDT Send by mail :

Key figures Key figures of M1 Kliniken AG Consolidated profit and loss statement according to IFRS (in EUR) 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 EUR EUR Sales 29,130,029.77 32,932,440.40 EBT 2,522,596.61 5,182,898.56 Consolidated balance sheet according to IFRS (in EUR) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 EUR EUR Assets Short-term assets 61,701,378.98 59,316,679.24 Long-term assets 30,393,067.03 33,497,806.26 Total assets 92,094,446.01 92,814,485.50 Liabilities Short-term liabilities 5,609,166.98 14,430,991.08 Long-term liabilities 14,083,207.71 10,161,823.85 Equity 72,402,071.32 68,221,670.57 Total liabilities and equity 92,094,446.01 92,814,485.50 Share Classes of shares Number of shares WKN / ISIN Ticker symbol Trading shares Market segment Designated Sponsor, Listing Partner Coverage Bearer shares 19,643,403 A0STSQ / DE000A0STSQ8 M12 Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Hanover, Xetra Basic Board, Open market Kepler Cheuvreux Bankhaus Metzler, Berenberg Bank, Commerzbank AG, GBC AG, Hauck & Aufhäuser, Kepler Cheuvreux 2 Content Letter to the shareholders........................ 4 Group interim management report of M1 Kliniken AG.......................................... 6 Company profile........................................................... 6 Economic report........................................................... 6 Economic position........................................................ 8 Group interim financial statement........... 11 Group balance sheet - Assets.................................. 12 Group balance sheet - Liabilities............................. 13 Group profit and loss statement.............................. 14 Consolidated cash flow statement......................... 15 Consolidated equity change account..................... 16 Condensed notes................................... 19 General information................................................... 20 Basis of consolidation.............................................. 20 Selected information from the consolidated balance sheet and earnings statement................ 20 Dividends................................................................... 21 Contingent liabilities and other financial obligations............................................................ 21 Events of particular significance after 30.06.2020... 21 Further information................................. 22 Glossary....................................................................... 22 Imprint...................................................................... 23 Share performance of M1 Kliniken AG € 17,5 15,0 12,5 10,0 7,5 5,0 01.01.16 01.07.16 02.01.17 01.07.17 01.01.18 01.07.18 01.01.19 01.07.19 01.01.20 30.06.20 M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the shareholders Dear shareholders, dear Ladies and gentlemen, After initiating a significant acceleration of our growth course with the network of treatment centres comprising a total of 36 practices at the end of 2019, the corona pandemic hit us with full force at the beginning of 2020. Even before the official order was issued, we had decided at our own initiative to close our practices and clinic as of 23 March 2020. However, the lockdown lasted a little longer than expected and we were only able to resume our treatment activities step by step in the course of May 2020. The two practices in the UK remained closed even beyond June 30, 2020 and reopened mid- August. In addition, the practice in Melbourne had to be closed again as part of a second lockdown. We have not stopped our expansion activities, but it is clear that the original goal of operating up to 50 centres by the end of this year is no longer achievable. Nevertheless, we have already been able to add three new practices (London, Liverpool and Graz) to our network in 2020 and to complete the relocation of two German practices to larger properties. Finally, we have acquired two additional in-patient clinics for our surgical activities. Further practice openings are firmly on the agenda for the second half of the year. The developments relating to the corona pandemic have left a clear mark on the M1 business figures. Although there is a continuous increase in demand for our medical and aesthetic services, the two-month closure has resulted in a significant drop in sales. IFRS consolidated sales in the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 29.1 million compared to EUR 32.9 million in the first half of 2019, of which EUR 16.7 million was attributable to the "Beauty" segment. Although this is lower than the previous year's figure of EUR 20.3 million - taking into account the two-month closure period and other associated restrictions - the continued strong development of this segment is evident. After the reopening, we were able to observe the strongest days in terms of sales in our company history - and this at a stable level. Revenues in the "Trading" segment amounted to EUR 12.5 million and were thus only slightly below the comparable figure for the first half of 2019 (EUR 12.6 million), although our trading activities were also significantly negatively affected by the pandemic events. Earnings before taxes (EBT) for the reporting period fell significantly to kEUR 2,523 compared to kEUR 5,183 as of June 30, 2019, which is mainly due to the corona-related closure of the treatment facilities and the resulting loss of sales. Although we were able to implement some cost-cutting measures (e.g. short-time work; reduction of marketing expenses), other cost items (e.g. rental and leasing expenses) continued unchanged, thus burdening the half-year result. 4 M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the shareholders At the turn of the first half of the year, we took an important strategic decision for the company. With effect from 1.07.2020, we took over 48% of the share capital of Haemato AG - a speciality pharmaceutical wholesaler. We have already been working successfully with Haemato AG for many years and intend to align M1 and Haemato even better to their relevant markets in the coming months. Thus, we plan to concentrate all activities in the development and marketing of (self-payer) products and the retail business in Haemato, while M1 will focus exclusively on the operation and expansion of the network of medical- aesthetic treatment centres. We are confident that this will enable us to achieve our medium-term growth targets with a high level of commitment. On 9 July 2020, we held the Annual General Meeting of M1 Kliniken AG for the 2019 financial year. Contrary to the general trend, we deliberately decided to hold a regular meeting in person and were thus able to enter into a direct exchange with the numerous attending shareholders. All proposed resolutions were confirmed with clear majorities. We would like to thank our employees once again for their commitment to M1 Kliniken AG considering the particularly difficult circumstances of the first months of 2020. We are proud of the M1 family and are sure that together we will master the challenges that lie ahead. We would also like to thank our Supervisory Board for the very constructive and beneficial cooperation. Berlin, August 2020 yours Patrick Brenske Dr. Walter von Horstig Management Board Management Board 5 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim management report Group interim management report of M1 Kliniken AG 1. Company profile M1 Kliniken AG is one of the fastest growing and leading private providers of health services in the beautyStandortverteilungsector. With its products and services, the group of companies offers a customer-oriented spectrum of aesthetic and surgical treatments throughout Germany. Our experienced and highly specialized team of doctors performs minimally invasive and surgical procedures to the highest quality standards using high-quality products and state-of-the-art medical technology. EUROPE Germany Austria Netherlands UK Switzerland NL Great Britain GER AUSTRALIA Melbourne Sydney LOCATIONS Active Locations Opening planned in 2020 AT CH HR AUS 2. Economic report 2.1 General economic situation After the growth of the German economy had already slowed down significantly in recent years - with real GDP growth rates of 2.5% in 2017, 1.5% in 2018 and only 0.6% in 2019 - the corona pandemic hit economic development with full force. The German economy collapsed as part of the lockdown imposed in mid-March, reporting double-digit contraction rates. German companies announced short-time work for up to 10 million people. For the entire year of 2020, the German government and leading economic research institutes expect economic output to decline by 6% to 9%. For 2021 they forecast a significant recovery. 6 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim management report For the first time in many years, the number of people in employment declined and the number of unemployed people rose by over 600,000 to almost three million compared to the previous year. Even though the federal government has made massive efforts to mitigate the effects of the economic crisis - including an economic rescue package worth hundreds of billions of euros and a significant improvement in the funding of short-time work benefits - it is foreseeable that private purchasing power will fall significantly in 2020. This is confirmed by the 2.2% year-on-year decline in private consumer spending in the first half of 2020. 2.2 Sector-related economic environment In addition to demographic developments, medical-technical progress and the population's understanding of health, long-term rising household incomes support an increasing demand for products and services in the medical-aesthetic market. As society grows older and stays fit longer, people want to look as old as they feel. Also due to the increased social acceptance of beauty medicine, the beauty market is a growing branch within the health industry. According to surveys by ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), the number of beauty treatments performed worldwide rose to 23 million in 2018 - an increase of 5% compared to 2017. The non-surgical segment showed particularly strong development, growing by over 10% to 12.7 million treatments worldwide. More than 85% of patients are women. The main applications are breast augmentation/lifting and liposuction in the surgical field as well as filler treatments with hyaluronic acid and injections with botulinum toxin. This is also reflected in the specialised range of treatments offered by M1 Kliniken AG. The largest global markets for beauty treatments outside Europe are the USA, Brazil, Japan and Mexico. The potential in the most important EU markets is estimated at EUR 10 billion. Within Europe, Germany is the leading market for medical aesthetic treatments, with more than 900,000 interventions in 2018 - besides Italy. The relevant core customer group for M1 Kliniken AG is estimated to be at least 10 million women between 20 and 40 years of age. This target group has the greatest desire for improvement in breasts, body fat and wrinkles. A growing proportion of women in Germany can imagine to undergo an aesthetic intervention. This trend will continue in the coming years as social media becomes more popular, taboos fade and beauty treatments become more socially accepted. The specific effects of the corona pandemic on the development of the market for plastic-aesthetic treatments cannot yet be estimated. Falling incomes and shrinking private consumer spending could have a negative impact on demand. On the other hand, potential positive aspects can also be menti- oned: closed fitness facilities could generate an increased demand for liposuctions. The wearing of masks focuses the view on the eye area and thus possibly the desire for eyelid liftings. Finally, home office work allows a better concealing of post-operative, physical restraints. Based on our current assessment, we believe that the corona pandemic will not have a fundamentally negative impact on the industry - but has a rather temporary impact only. 2.3 Outlook The forecasts of the leading economic research institutes predict a significant recovery in economic development in the second half of 2020 and in the coming year, although the forecast margins are currently still very high. While the DIW, for example, expects an overall development of -9.4% for the current year and +3.0% in 2021, the ifo Institute is much more optimistic and, after a decline of -6.7% in 2020, expects economic growth of 6.4% in the coming year. This is ultimately determined by the 7 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim management report assumption of a V-shaped or rather U-shaped development of the overall economy due to the effects of the corona pandemic. In addition, the current trade conflicts at international level, which could increase in scope, are seen as a further risk for the German economy. In the field of aesthetic medicine, experts forecast a constant annual increase of between 5-10% in the coming years. This increase will be driven primarily by new products, neuromodulators such as botulinum toxin and dermal filler, and a more positive attitude in the population towards aesthetic treatments. 3. Economic position 3.1 Earnings position of the M1 Group (IFRS) The company's situation in the first half of 2020 is mainly characterized by the pandemic-related closure of practices and clinics for two months and almost a complete loss of revenues during this period. Consolidated revenues amounted to kEUR 29,130 in the first half of 2020 (HY1 2019: kEUR 32,932). Sales in the "Beauty" segment fell from kEUR 20,329 (HY1 2019) to kEUR 16,660 (HY1 2020), a decrease of 18%. Taking into account that approximately 1/3 of the treatment days were lost due to the lockdown and that some restrictions on business activities had to be compensated for in other periods as well, the continued growth trend of this segment is reflected. After the reopening of the practices, they experienced the strongest turnover in the entire history of the company. Revenues in the "Retail" segment fell by 1% to kEUR 12,470 in HY1 2020 (HY1 2019: kEUR 12,603). The Beauty segment's relative share of sales rose to 57% compared to 52% in the full year 2019. The cost of materials rose to kEUR 17,357 in HY1 2020 (HY1 2019: kEUR 17,001). The materials quota was 59.6% and thus at the same level as the full year 2019 at 59.1%. Personnel expenses increased by kEUR 156 to kEUR 5,816 in HY1 2020 (HY1 2019: kEUR 5,659). Compared to the personnel expenses of kEUR 6,963 recorded in H2 2019, considerable savings were thus achieved. Special attention was paid to the reduction of other operating expenses in connection with the revision of the operating expenses in HY1 2020. Other operating expenses were reduced by almost 50% to kEUR 3,091 (HY1 2019: kEUR 5,767). The financial result is strong, closing at kEUR 1,279 in HY1 2020 (HY1 2019: kEUR 1.903). This includes a write-up of kEUR 910 from the valuation of investments in short-term financial assets (HY1 2019: kEUR 1.366). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to kEUR 2,523 (HY1 2019: kEUR 5,183) and net income for the period was kEUR 2,037 (HY1 2019: kEUR 4,003). Despite the considerable negative impact of the corona pandemic, M1 still generated a profit in the first half of 2020 and thus stands out positively against many other companies and business models. 3.2 Financial position of the M1 Group (IFRS) Our financial position can be described as very stable. Our financial management is geared towards always settling liabilities within the payment period and collecting receivables within the payment period. 8 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim management report Towards the end of the first half of 2020, M1 signed a EUR 5.0 million entrepreneur loan supported by the German Federal Development Bank (KfW), thereby enhancing the company's financial strength. Our capital structure is good. Equity at the end of June 2019 was kEUR 72,402 as compared to kEUR 68,222 in December 31, 2019. This already includes the increase in share capital by EUR 2.143 million as part of the partial takeover of Haemato AG on 1.07.2020. 3.3 Assets position of the M1 Group (IFRS) The financial position of the M1 Group compared to December 31, 2019 is characterised by an increase in cash and cash equivalents by kEUR 5,083 to kEUR 14,181 as of June 30, 2020 and a decline in trade account receivables from kEUR 22,243 (December 31, 2019) to kEUR 18,252 (June 30, 2020). The other short-termnon-financial assets increase to kEUR 2,424. This includes the outstanding contribution on the capital increase as of June 30, 2020 following the takeover of 48% of the share capital of Haemato AG. Inventories increase by kEUR 286 to kEUR 1,806 as of June 30, 2020 (kEUR 1,520 as of December 31, 2019). Fixed assets decreased to kEUR 12,718 compared to kEUR 15,990 as of December 31, 2019. This includes rights of use (IFRS 16 regulations) in the amount of kEUR 10,227. Fixed assets are being reduced due to the scheduled depreciation of the rights of use and the sale of the property in Essen at the beginning of 2020. Short-term provisions fall from kEUR 1,075 (December 31, 2019) to kEUR 582 (June 30, 2020) due to the complete consumption of old vacation and overtime provisions in connection with the practice closure. Trade account payables declined from kEUR 7,777 as of December 31, 2019 to kEUR 538 (June 30, 2020). Other short-termnon-financial liabilities decreased to kEUR 728 (June 30, 2020) compared to kEUR 1,708 (December 31, 2019), primarily due to lower short-term tax liabilities. In accordance with IFRS 16 (Leases), short-term leasing liabilities amounting to kEUR 2,258 and long-term leasing liabilities amounting to kEUR 8,111 are disclosed. The company's share capital increases to EUR 19,643,403 as of 30 June 2020 following the registration of the non-cash capital increase on 30 June 2020. The transaction was implemented with effect from 1 July 2020. Further effects of the transaction on the balance sheet will therefor occur in the second half of 2020. Our overall economic situation can be described as good. 9 Group interim financial report Group balance sheet - Assets.................................. 12 Group balance sheet - Liabilities.............................. 13 Group profit and loss statement.............................. 14 Consolidated cash flow statement........................... 15 Consolidated equity change account.................... 16 11 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim financial statement Group - Balance Sheet - Assets for the time period from 1 January to 30 June 2020* 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 in EUR in EUR Cash and cash equivalents 14,181,493.90 9,098,035.34 Trade account receivables 18,252,053.01 22,242,645.43 Inventories 1,805,630.27 1,519,596.66 Other short-term financial assets 22,465,332.39 23,393,970.44 Other short-termnon-financial assets 2,424,218.55 232,019.08 Income tax assets 2,572,650.86 2,830,412.29 Short-term assets 61,701,378.98 59,316,679.24 Intangible assets excluding goodwill 591,295.10 426,329.60 Goodwill 8,028,736.90 8,028,736.90 Fixed assets 12,717,918.06 15,990,102.79 Other long-term financial assets 8,972,272.12 8,972,272.12 Other long-termnon-financial assets 82,844.85 80,364.85 Long-term assets 30,393,067.03 33,497,806.26 TOTAL ASSETS 92,094,446.01 92,814,485.50 * accounting according to IFRS 12 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim financial statement Group - Balance Sheet - Liabilities/Equity for the time period from 1 January to 30 June 2020* 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 in EUR in EUR Short-term provisions 582,088.58 1,074,995.53 Liabilities from income taxes 955,973.37 864,860.77 Trade account payables 538,354.00 7,777,026.33 Short-term leasing liabilities 2,258,177.84 2,226,212.78 Other short-term financial liabilities 22,740.56 150,424.80 Other short-termnon-financial liabilities 728,183.78 1,707,918.81 Advance payments received 523,648.85 629,552.06 Short-term liabilities 5,609,166.98 14,430,991.08 Long-term leasing liabilities 8,111,106.60 9,084,641.53 Other long-term financial liabilities 5,055,002.79 84,295.12 Deferred tax liabilities 917,098.32 992,887.20 Long-term liabilities 14,083,207.71 10,161,823.85 Subscribed capital 19,643,403.00 17,500,000.00 Capital reserve 28,044,731.01 28,044,731.01 Retained earnings 24,713,937.31 22,676,939.56 Equity 72,402,071.32 68,221,670.57 TOTAL LIABILITIES 92,094,446.01 92,814,485.50 * accounting according to IFRS 13 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim financial statement Group profit and loss statement for the time period from 1 January to 30 June 2020* Sales Other operating income Cost of purchased goods and services Personnel expenses Wages and salaries Social security, pensions and other employee benefits Other operating expenses Other taxes Operating result before depreciation | EBITDA Depreciation Operating result | EBIT Other interest and similar income Income from investments Income from the sale of investments Interest and similar expenses Income from the sale of investments Interest and similar expenses Financial result Earnings before taxes | EBT Taxes on income and earnings Net result for the year / Total income for the reporting period Earnings per share (in EUR) 30.06.2020 EUR 29,130,029.77 82,382.93 -17,357,116.45 -4,840,417.30 -975,154.21 -5,815,571.51 -3,091,490.21 -2,428.00 2,945,806.53 -1,702,412.40 1,243,394.13 202,597.19 741,524.40 -383,306.60 -191,572.51 909,960.00 1,279,202.48 2,522,596.61 -485,598.86 2,036,997.75 0.12 30.06.2019** EUR 32,932,440.40 86,383.29 -17,001,310.96 -4,673,115.22 -986,177.07 -5,659,292.29 -5,766,864.61 -10,303.30 4,581,052.53 -1,301,474.39 3,279,578.14 5,431.64 741,524.40 0.00 -209,749.23 1,366,113.60 1,903,320.42 5,182,898.56 -1,179,869.90 4,003,028.66 0.23 14 * accounting according to IFRS ** Restated according to Annual Report 2019 M1 Kliniken AG Group interim financial statement Consolidated cash flow statement for the time period from 1 January to 30 June 2020* Net result for the period Depreciation of assets Increase / decrease in short-term provisions Increase / decrease in inventories Increase / decrease in trade account receivables and other assets Increase / decrease in trade account payables and other liabilities Profit / loss from the disposal of assets Interest expenses / income Other investment income Income tax expense / income Income tax payments Cash flow from operating activities Payments for investments in intangible assets Inpayment from the disposal of fixed assets Payout for investments of fixed assets Payments for investments in financial assets Payments for investments in non-consolidated business units Proceeds from financial investments within the scope of short-term financial planning Interest payments received Dividends received Cash flow from investing activities Change in bank liabilities Interest expenses Redemption of rights of use Cash flow from financing activities Cash Flow Liquid funds on 01 January 2020 / previous year Liquid funds on 30 June 2020 / previous year Change in liquid funds 30.06.2020 EUR 2,036,997.75 1,702,412.40 -492,906.95 -286,033.61 4,587,941.91 -8,451,994.81 -759,782.05 -11,024.68 -741,524.40 485,598.86 -212,513.71 -2,142,829.29 -252,181.67 2,100,420.17 -179,573.56 0.00 0.00 1,931,381.40 70,570.16 0.00 3,670,616.50 4,970,707.67 -4,139.81 -1,410,896.51 3,555,671.35 5,083,458.56 9,098,035.34 14,181,493.90 5,083,458.56 30.06.2019 EUR 4,003,028.66 1,301,474.39 21,939.90 -948,518.92 -893,230.88 -768,929.18 438,050.34 204,317.58 -741,524.40 1,179,869.90 -3,096,057.46 700,419.93 -23,744.00 535,588.55 -482,889.79 -10,240,800.00 -188,026.88 0.00 5,431.64 741,524.40 -9,652,916.08 -32,625.66 -50,047.03 -1,015,641.58 -1,098,314.27 -10,050,810.42 25,383,992.68 15,333,182.26 -10,050,810.42 * accounting according to IFRS 15 16 Group - Statement of Changes in Equity for the time period from 1 January to 30 June 2020* Subscribed capital Capital reserve EUR EUR As of 01.01.2019 17,500,000.00 28,044,731.01 Net profit of period 0.00 0.00 As of 30.06.2019 17,500,000.00 28,044,731.01 As of 01.01.2020 17,500,000.00 28,044,731.01 Net profit of period 0.00 0.00 Capital increase/ decrease 2,143,403.00 0.00 As of 30.06.2020 19,643,403.00 28,044,731.01 Legal reserve / Total profit / loss EUR 18,197,909.52 4,003,028.66 22,200,938.18 22,676,939.56 2,036,997.75 0.00 24,713,937.31 Total equity EUR 63,742,640.53 4,003,028.66 67,745,669.19 68,221,670.57 2,036,997.75 2,143,403.00 72,402,071.32 statement financial interim Group AG Kliniken M1 * accounting according to IFRS 17 Condensed notes (unaudited) 1. Generalinformation................................................... 20 2. Basis of consolidation............................................... 20 3. Selected information from the consolidated balance sheet and earnings statement.................. 20 4. Dividends................................................................... 21 5. Contingent liabilities and other financial obligations................................................................... 21 6. Events of particular significance after 30.06.2020..... 21 19 M1 Kliniken AG Condensed notes 1. General information M1 Kliniken AG was founded in 2007. The company is registered in the Commercial Register of the Berlin-Charlottenburg District Court as HRB 107637 B and is based in Berlin. Its offices are at Grünauer Strasse 5, 12557 Berlin. Its parent company is MPH Health Care AG. The M1 Group is active in the sector of aesthetic medicine. The consolidated interim financial statements for the period January 1 to June 30, 2020 of M1 Kliniken AG were compiled in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and according to IAS 34 "Interim Reporting" to be applied in the European Union. The figures are unaudited. With regard to the methods of accounting, valuation and consolidation applied, together with exercising of the options contained in IFRS, we refer to the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019. 2. Basis of consolidation No changes took place in the basis of consolidation during the period covered by this reporting. We refer to our presentation in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019. 3. Selected information from the consolidated balance sheet and earnings statement Liquid funds, which amout to kEUR 14.181 (31.12.2019: kEUR 9.098), are mostly bank deposits and recorded at their nominal values. Trade account receivables which amount to kEUR 18.252 (31.12.2019: kEUR 22.243) are valued using the effective interest methods at amortised cost less any impairment. Inventories which amount to kEUR 1.806 (31.12.2019: kEUR 1.520) consist of finished products, which were valued at procurement and manufacturing costs. In accordance with IAS 2, all costs incurred by the acquisition of the respective inventories were included. Capitalised borrowing costs were not incurred. The application of IAS 11 is not relevant. Other operating expenses, which amount to kEUR 3,091 (01.01.-30.06.2019: kEUR 5,767), include a large number of individual items such as advertising and travel expenses, legal and consulting costs and general administrative expenses. Rental and leasing expenses are reported in accordance with the regulations of IFRS 16 (Leases) as depreciation. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to kEUR 2,523 (30.06.2019: kEUR 5,183). 20 M1 Kliniken AG Condensed notes 4. Dividends For the 2019 financial year, a resolution was passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 July 2020 to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account. 5. Contingent liabilities and other financial obligations There are no contingent liabilities. Other financial obligations are within the scope of normal business transactions. 6. Events of particular significance after 30.06.2020 With effect from 1 July 2020, M1 Kliniken AG acquired 48% of the share capital of Haemato AG. Control will be assumed in the course of the second half of 2020, so that the company will then be fully included in the consolidated financial statements of M1 Kliniken AG. This will increase sales and earnings, but reduce the percentage margins. No other significant events occurred between the reporting date of June 30, 2020 and the date of publication of this report. Berlin, August 2020 Patrick Brenske Dr. Walter von Horstig Management Board Management Board 21 Further information Glossary Botulinum toxin also called botulinum neurotoxin or botulin. The name is derived from the Latin (botulus = sausage and toxin = poison) and is referred to as one of the most poisonous, but also most effective substances. It is used for spasticity, tension headache and migraine, excessive perspiration, in the cosmetic medicine for the treatment of mimic wrinkles and much more. Hyaluronic acid types of absorbable fillers. Hyaluronic acid is a hydrophilic, natural sugar compound, which is present in large quantities in the young skin and is degraded increasingly in the course of a life. In the aesthetic medicine it is used to build up volume and for deep wrinkles. Further information Glossary Botulinum toxin also called botulinum neurotoxin or botulin. The name is derived from the Latin (botulus = sausage and toxin = poison) and is referred to as one of the most poisonous, but also most effective substances. It is used for spasticity, tension headache and migraine, excessive perspiration, in the cosmetic medicine for the treatment of mimic wrinkles and much more. Hyaluronic acid types of absorbable fillers. Hyaluronic acid is a hydrophilic, natural sugar compound, which is present in large quantities in the young skin and is degraded increasingly in the course of a life. In the aesthetic medicine it is used to build up volume and for deep wrinkles. Dermal fillers are referred to special fillers to build up volume of e.g. sunken cheeks or for lips augmentation, which degrade biologically after some time completely again.

