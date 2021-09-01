Log in
    M12   DE000A0STSQ8

M1 KLINIKEN AG

(M12)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

M1 Kliniken : Interim Report 2021

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
INTERIM REPORT

2021

M1 Kliniken AG Key figures

KEY FIGURES M1 KLINIKEN AG

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account according to IFRS (in EUR)

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

EUR

EUR

Sales

164,879,628

31,700,346

EBT

8,026,929

1,099,554

Consolidated Balance Sheet M1 Kliniken Group according to IFRS (in EUR)

30.06.2021

30.12.2020

EUR

EUR

Assets

Short-term assets

130,212,796

122,406,009

Long-term assets

65,738,544

66,336,330

Total assets

195,951,340

188,742,339

Liabilities

Short-term liabilities

44,324,006

58,070,047

Long-term liabilities

15,270,794

15,354,220

Equity

136,356,541

115,317,972

Total liabilities and equity

195,951,340

188,742,339

Share

Class of shares

Bearer shares

Number of shares

19,643,403

WKN / ISIN

A0STSQ / DE000A0STSQ8

Ticker symbol

M12

Trading shares

Frankfurt, Xetra, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Berlin,

Hanover, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate

Market segment

Open Market

Designated Sponsor, Listing Partner

Kepler Cheuvreux

Coverage

Bankhaus Metzler, Berenberg Bank,

Hauck & Aufhäuser, Kepler Cheuvreux

2

CONTENT

Letter to the Shareholders.........................................

4

Group Interim Management Report of

M1 Kliniken AG..........................................................

6

CompanyProfile...............................................................

6

EconomicReport..............................................................

7

EconomicPosition...........................................................

9

Group Interim Financial Statement...........................

12

Group Balance Sheet - Assets.......................................

12

GroupBalanceSheet-Liabilities...................................

13

Group Profit And Loss Statement..................................

14

Consolidated CashFlowStatement..............................

15

Consolidated Equity Change Account.........................

16

Condensed Notes.....................................................

18

GeneralInformation.......................................................

18

BasisOfConsolidation...................................................

18

Selected Information from the

Consolidated Balance Sheet.........................................

18

Dividends...................................................................

19

Contingent Liabilities and other

FinancialObligations......................................................

19

Significant Events after June 30, 2021..........................

19

Further Informationen..............................................

20

Glossary......................................................................

20

Imprint.........................................................................

21

Share Performance of M1 Kliniken AG

EUR

As of: 30.06.2021 (Xetra)

17.5

15.0

12.5

10.0

7.5

5.0

01.01.16

01.01.17

01.01.18

01.01.19

01.01.20

01.01.21

3

M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Corona pandemic has had a firm grip on our entire society and also on M1 Kliniken AG for well over a year now. However, the business environment in which we operate has clearly normalised by the middle of 2021. While the numbers of new daily infections were still at record highs around the turn of the year 2020/21 and the 7-day incidence value in Germany was close to the figure of 200, the vaccination campaign has made significant progress since the spring. More than 57% of the German population (as of 16.08.2021) have now received at least one vaccination, and over 63% have full vaccination protection. This trend will hopefully continue so that we do not encounter an extended fourth wave of infection and the risk of renewed lockdowns in autumn and winter of 2021.

Throughout the period since the middle of May 2020, we have been able to keep our German practices and clinic operations open to patients - maintaining a strict hygiene plan, of course. For the most part, our specialist centres abroad were also able to operate without restrictions (except in the UK and Australia). Nevertheless, we continued to feel a certain degree of reluctance in the behaviour of our patients at the beginning of 2021, which led to an estimated 20% lower utilisation of out facili- ties. Only from around March/April 2021 did we see some normalisation here too - even if the ongoing vaccination campaign in the target age groups of M1 (due to intervals to be observed between vaccination and treatment) led to some cancellations of appointments.

Certainly, it is still too early to draw a conclusion on the Corona pandemic, as new insights are constantly being obtained. However, one thing is clear from our point of view: Corona and all related measures do not have a sustainable long-term impact on the field of beauty medicine. Even if lock- downs and measures to avoid contact sometimes lead to a reduction in the range of our treatments, the aftermath consistently shows how loyal our patients are to M1 and regularly return to the care of our doctors. We can be very satisfied about that!

4

M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the Shareholders

After 2020 was in essence "a lost year" in terms of the expansion of our network of beauty locations, we have now regained the known growth momentum. In the first half of 2021, we were able to open four new locations in Germany (Kiel, Erfurt, Karlsruhe, Freiburg). Further locations will follow. Efforts are also in full swing abroad for new specialist centres in the regional markets. With Glasgow, a third UK location is to be opened shortly. Further cities are to follow, if possible, by the end of 2021. In Aust- ralia we are also about to open our third location in Brisbane. And in the Netherlands, another location has been found in The Hague, which is scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. This means that we are within reach of our goal of operating 50 locations in our practice network by the end of 2021.

Comparing the key financial figures for the first half of 2021 with those of the previous year is complex, as the full consolidation of HAEMATO AG has added significant new sales figures. In addition, we have also consolidated our foreign M1 subsidiaries for the first time since the 2020 annual financial statements.

IFRS consolidated sales in the first half of 2021 rose from EUR 31.7 million in the first half of 2020 to EUR 164.9 million. The "Beauty" segment generated EUR 22.0 million of this amount - an increase of almost 40% compared to the previous year's figure. The number of treatments performed also increased by the same amount, rising by almost 40% to 163 thousand in the past half year.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) for the reporting period rose significantly to EUR 8.0 million from EUR 1.1 million as of 30 June 2020, making up for the losses due to the Corona-related closure of the treatment facilities.

On July 14, 2021 we held the Annual General Meeting of M1 Kliniken AG for the financial year 2020. Contrary to the general trend, we decided once again in favour of a regular attendance meeting and were thus able to engage in a direct exchange with the numerous shareholders who attended. All proposed resolutions were confirmed with clear majorities.

I would like to thank our employees once again for their commitment to M1 Kliniken AG, especially in the circumstances of the past months. I am proud of the M1 family and confident that together we will master the challenges that lie ahead. I would also like to thank our Supervisory Board for the very constructive and beneficial cooperation.

Yours

Dr. Walter von Horstig

Management Board

5

Disclaimer

M1 Kliniken AG published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 354 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net cash 2021 9,00 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 155 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 100%
Chart M1 KLINIKEN AG
Duration : Period :
M1 Kliniken AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M1 KLINIKEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,34 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Wahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Zimdars Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter von Horstig Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M1 KLINIKEN AG-9.74%183
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-26.94%35 308
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA16.41%29 015
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD16.36%13 526
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-15.01%11 663
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.50%11 523