M1 Kliniken : Interim Report 2021

M1 Kliniken AG Letter to the Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Corona pandemic has had a firm grip on our entire society and also on M1 Kliniken AG for well over a year now. However, the business environment in which we operate has clearly normalised by the middle of 2021. While the numbers of new daily infections were still at record highs around the turn of the year 2020/21 and the 7-day incidence value in Germany was close to the figure of 200, the vaccination campaign has made significant progress since the spring. More than 57% of the German population (as of 16.08.2021) have now received at least one vaccination, and over 63% have full vaccination protection. This trend will hopefully continue so that we do not encounter an extended fourth wave of infection and the risk of renewed lockdowns in autumn and winter of 2021.

Throughout the period since the middle of May 2020, we have been able to keep our German practices and clinic operations open to patients - maintaining a strict hygiene plan, of course. For the most part, our specialist centres abroad were also able to operate without restrictions (except in the UK and Australia). Nevertheless, we continued to feel a certain degree of reluctance in the behaviour of our patients at the beginning of 2021, which led to an estimated 20% lower utilisation of out facili- ties. Only from around March/April 2021 did we see some normalisation here too - even if the ongoing vaccination campaign in the target age groups of M1 (due to intervals to be observed between vaccination and treatment) led to some cancellations of appointments.

Certainly, it is still too early to draw a conclusion on the Corona pandemic, as new insights are constantly being obtained. However, one thing is clear from our point of view: Corona and all related measures do not have a sustainable long-term impact on the field of beauty medicine. Even if lock- downs and measures to avoid contact sometimes lead to a reduction in the range of our treatments, the aftermath consistently shows how loyal our patients are to M1 and regularly return to the care of our doctors. We can be very satisfied about that!