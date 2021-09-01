M1 Kliniken : Interim Report 2021

The Corona pandemic has had a firm grip on our entire society and also on M1 Kliniken AG for well over a year now. However, the business environment in which we operate has clearly normalised by the middle of 2021. While the numbers of new daily infections were still at record highs around the turn of the year 2020/21 and the 7-day incidence value in Germany was close to the figure of 200, the vaccination campaign has made significant progress since the spring. More than 57% of the German population (as of 16.08.2021) have now received at least one vaccination, and over 63% have full vaccination protection. This trend will hopefully continue so that we do not encounter an extended fourth wave of infection and the risk of renewed lockdowns in autumn and winter of 2021.
Throughout the period since the middle of May 2020, we have been able to keep our German practices and clinic operations open to patients - maintaining a strict hygiene plan, of course. For the most part, our specialist centres abroad were also able to operate without restrictions (except in the UK and Australia). Nevertheless, we continued to feel a certain degree of reluctance in the behaviour of our patients at the beginning of 2021, which led to an estimated 20% lower utilisation of out facili- ties. Only from around March/April 2021 did we see some normalisation here too - even if the ongoing vaccination campaign in the target age groups of M1 (due to intervals to be observed between vaccination and treatment) led to some cancellations of appointments.
Certainly, it is still too early to draw a conclusion on the Corona pandemic, as new insights are constantly being obtained. However, one thing is clear from our point of view: Corona and all related measures do not have a sustainable long-term impact on the field of beauty medicine. Even if lock- downs and measures to avoid contact sometimes lead to a reduction in the range of our treatments, the aftermath consistently shows how loyal our patients are to M1 and regularly return to the care of our doctors. We can be very satisfied about that!
Letter to the Shareholders
After 2020 was in essence "a lost year" in terms of the expansion of our network of beauty locations, we have now regained the known growth momentum. In the first half of 2021, we were able to open four new locations in Germany (Kiel, Erfurt, Karlsruhe, Freiburg). Further locations will follow. Efforts are also in full swing abroad for new specialist centres in the regional markets. With Glasgow, a third UK location is to be opened shortly. Further cities are to follow, if possible, by the end of 2021. In Aust- ralia we are also about to open our third location in Brisbane. And in the Netherlands, another location has been found in The Hague, which is scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. This means that we are within reach of our goal of operating 50 locations in our practice network by the end of 2021.
Comparing the key financial figures for the first half of 2021 with those of the previous year is complex, as the full consolidation of HAEMATO AG has added significant new sales figures. In addition, we have also consolidated our foreign M1 subsidiaries for the first time since the 2020 annual financial statements.
IFRS consolidated sales in the first half of 2021 rose from EUR 31.7 million in the first half of 2020 to EUR 164.9 million. The "Beauty" segment generated EUR 22.0 million of this amount - an increase of almost 40% compared to the previous year's figure. The number of treatments performed also increased by the same amount, rising by almost 40% to 163 thousand in the past half year.
Earnings before taxes (EBT) for the reporting period rose significantly to EUR 8.0 million from EUR 1.1 million as of 30 June 2020, making up for the losses due to the Corona-related closure of the treatment facilities.
On July 14, 2021 we held the Annual General Meeting of M1 Kliniken AG for the financial year 2020. Contrary to the general trend, we decided once again in favour of a regular attendance meeting and were thus able to engage in a direct exchange with the numerous shareholders who attended. All proposed resolutions were confirmed with clear majorities.
I would like to thank our employees once again for their commitment to M1 Kliniken AG, especially in the circumstances of the past months. I am proud of the M1 family and confident that together we will master the challenges that lie ahead. I would also like to thank our Supervisory Board for the very constructive and beneficial cooperation.
