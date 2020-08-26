M1 Kliniken : announces its financials for the 1st half of 2020

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Monthly Figures

M1 Kliniken AG announces its financials for the 1st half of 2020



26.08.2020 / 09:45

M1 Kliniken AG announces its financials for the 1st half of 2020 - continuation of profitable growth despite corona-related closure

- Group revenues decrease by only 12 % to 29.1 million Euro despite loss of about 1/3 of treatment days

- Consolidated net income of 2.0 million Euro

- High utilization of the specialized centers after resumption of patient treatments

Berlin, August 26, 2020 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces its financials for the 1st half of 2020. According to these figures, the M1 Group's consolidated for the first half of fiscal year 2020 decreased by only 12% to EUR 29.1 million (previous year: EUR 32.9 million). Taking into account that during the first half of 2020 about 1/3 of the treatment days were lost due to the closure of the specialty centers and clinics and that further pandemic-related restrictions had to be compensated in the pre- and post-closure periods, the Company's growth trend is still intact. For example, revenues in the German specialist centers in June 2020 exceed the previous years' numbers by more than 50%.

Consolidated net income fell to 2.0 million Euro (prior year: 4.0 million Euro). In addition to to reduced sales this is due to the fact that the company's expenses were not fully scalable during the lockdown.

M1 Kliniken AG is convinced that it will be able to successfully continue its growth course in the second half of the year. Following the reopening of the specialist treatment centers and clinics over the course of May, some of the strongest days in the company's history in terms of sales were recorded - at a stable level. The increase of the company's own doctor capacities is also developing very positively. Further treatment centre openings are scheduled for the second half of 2020.

The interim report for the 1st half of 2020 can be downloaded:

(https://www.m1-kliniken.de/aktie/geschaeftsberichte.html)

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe.

Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its international expansion and is currently active in Austria, the Netherlands and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries and markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de