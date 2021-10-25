Syniverse : Earns Industry Honors in Roaming for Mobile Operators

Kaleido Intelligence Gives Syniverse Highest Honors in Roaming Categories

Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it has been identified by Kaleido Intelligence as the top overall leader in mobile roaming out of the more than 35 vendors they evaluated.

Kaleido Intelligence’s Vendor Hub presents the most detailed competitive intelligence available on mobile roaming. The report, which is released twice per year, highlights the strengths of vendors across the following seven services:

IPX (IP eXchange)

Data and Financial Clearing

Analytics and Value-Added Services

Roaming Hub

Steering of Roaming

Fraud Management and Security

Sponsored Roaming

In addition to being ranked the overall roaming leader, Syniverse was also the only vendor to achieve six “champion” rankings, their highest category, for IPX, Data and Financial Clearing, Analytics and Value-Added Services, Roaming Hub, Steering of Roaming, and Fraud Management and Security, in addition to one “high-flyer” ranking for Sponsored Roaming.

In August, Syniverse announced that it would go public through a business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC). Upon closing of the transaction, Syniverse will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SYNV.”

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy and Insights at Kaleido Intelligence, commented that “Kaleido assessed all vendors on a level playing field and all Champion vendors are best positioned to enable continued roaming innovation, future readiness and new business opportunities.”

Syniverse’s honors were determined based on feedback provided by mobile operators to Kaleido Intelligence and a detailed analysis conducted by Kaleido analysts. The criteria used by the analysts centered on company positioning, roaming product leadership, strength and quality of the service offering, innovation, and future business prospects.

Earlier this year, Kaleido Intelligence identified Syniverse as a “Best Placed Vendor to enable 5G Roaming for Operators.” Syniverse provides a 5G-ready end-to-end roaming portfolio which leverages the IPX global platform that simplifies and monetizes roaming transactions for mobile operators and their mobile users.

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm delivering telecom research at the highest level. The Kaleido Vendor Hub report provides an in-depth assessment of leading roaming partners, their product strengths, roadmap strategies and competitive analysis scoring.

John McRae, President, Carrier, Syniverse

“Syniverse is honored by this recognition, and thankful for the confidence mobile operators around the world have in us and our roaming solutions that helps meet their service needs. Syniverse has been a strategic partner to mobile operators for more than three decades, and we are ready to assist them on their 5G journey. We accept the responsibility that comes with this honor and will continue to deliver unquestionable value to our customers.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse’s proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for over 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

