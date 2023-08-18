M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 2.66 million compared to USD 0.140117 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was USD 4.31 million compared to net loss of USD 0.561832 million a year ago.
