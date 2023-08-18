M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. The Company intend to focus on the renewable energy sector. The Company neither engages in any business operations nor generates any revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies