M3 : Launch of “Clinic Succession Platform” for Third-Party Accedence of Clinics ~ m3.com Platform to Support Sustainability of Medical Institutions Across Generations ~

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
FORIMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2022/3/29

Launch of "Clinic Succession Platform" for Third-Party Accedence of Clinics ~ m3.com Platform to Support Sustainability of Medical Institutions Across Generations ~

M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Itaru Tanimura; URL:https://corporate.m3.com/; "M3" below) has announced that "Clinic Succession Platform" ("CSP" below) will be launched to assist with challenges surrounding the succession of medical institutions. This service will open the "m3.com" platform to all those involved in third-party successions of clinics, in an effort to contribute to the search for successors in preventing as many medical site closures as possible, with aim to support the continuation of regional healthcare provision.

1 Background

M3's survey results revealed that across the roughly 100,000 medial sites in Japan, 56% have Directors over the age of 60, and roughly 70% are lacking successors, equivalent to roughly 40,000 medical sites.

This has become a major social issue as Japan faces declining birthrates and an aging and declining population, when considering the future of regional healthcare.

Contrary to the significant potential demand, minimal third-party accedence of medical institutions currently take place. The bottleneck lies in difficulty of finding a successor, and as a result, clinics are forced to close, or many doctors are unable to retire.

2 M3's Third-PartySuccession Support Service of Medical Institutions

M3 operates m3.com, a specialized platform for healthcare professionals with 300,000+ registered members which accounts for 90% of doctors in Japan. It offers marketing support services to pharmaceutical companies, clinical trial services, and more.

With third-party succession support service of medical institutions, we provide end-to-end consulting from finding the best partner (successor) through "m3.com," to M&A and contract consummation for business succession. We hold a database of over 20,000 candidates desiring to accede medical sites through business transfers, and are able to offer ideal clinic transfers especially for private practice doctors in search of successors. Furthermore, our track record now exceeds 2,000 consultation cases annually, in supporting seamless clinic successions conducted by Clinic Succession Consultants who are comprised of highly specialized as CPA, Labor and Social Security Attorney, Medical Management Specialist, and Financial Planners.

3 About "CSP"

The "CSP" service was developed to fully connect all stakeholders involved in a succession event, not limited to the succeeding and retiring physicians. In addition to accepting direct inquiries from desiring successors and retirees, this new platform will provide access and ability for external parties such as tax accountants and lawyers, regional banks, pharmacies, and M&A firms who may be contacted by physicians, to search for successors via m3.com on their behalf.

Our Clinic Succession Consultant will together support from searching for successors to smooth implementation of transfers.

【「CSPService Flowimage）】

Disclaimer

M3 Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
