FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2024

M3, Inc.

Cosmotec Co., Ltd.

M3's Subsidiary Cosmotec to Enter into Capital and Business Alliance

with French Medical Device Startup, Sensome

~ Entry into the Neurosurgery Field by Acquisition of Exclusive Distribution Rights ~

M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/en/; CEO: Itaru Tanimura, "M3" below) has announced its subsidiary, Cosmotec Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://cosmotec.com/english/;CEO: Suguru Ominato, "Cosmotec" below) has entered into a capital and business alliance with Sensome SAS (Headquarters: Paris, France, URL: https://sensome.com/ , CEO: Franz Bozsak, "Sensome" below), a French medical device company.

About Cosmotec

Cosmotec, a wholly owned subsidiary of M3, has been in the fields of cardiovascular surgery, endovascular treatment, and emergency and plastic surgery, and has been introducing advanced devices from both Japan and overseas to the Japanese market since its establishment. Since becoming a subsidiary of M3 in 2017, Cosmotec has been actively pursuing marketing and sales through a combination of digital and in-person marketing by utilizing the digital marketing resources of the M3 Group, in addition to Cosmotec's sales resources covering the entire Japanese country.

About Sensome

Sensome is a French medical device start-up company that is currently developing an innovative

device designed to improve stroke treatment. The company's smart clot-sensing guidewire integrates a microsensor with machine learning to identify in real-time the composition and length of blood clots, the cause of ischemic stroke. This technology is designed to be used during thrombectomy, a primary treatment for stroke. The Sensome technology will provide physicians with important information that is not readily available to them today. It has the potential to reduce risk during stroke treatment and improve post-operative recovery for stroke patients.

M3 Group believes that this product will create a breakthrough in the medical technology for stroke treatment and has the potential to be applied in other therapeutic fields in the future.

Capital and Business Alliance

Through this capital and business alliance, Cosmotec has acquired exclusive distribution rights for the Sensome smart clot-sensing guidewire for ischemic stroke treatment in Japan.

M3 Group plans to support Sensome's product development and regulatory process in Japan through