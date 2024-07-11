M3 : Subsidiary Cosmotec to Enter into Capital and Business Alliance with French Medical Device Startup, Sensome ~ Entry into the Neurosurgery Field by Acquisition of Exclusive Distribution Rights ~
July 10, 2024 at 07:41 pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2024
M3, Inc.
Cosmotec Co., Ltd.
M3's Subsidiary Cosmotec to Enter into Capital and Business Alliance
with French Medical Device Startup, Sensome
~ Entry into the Neurosurgery Field by Acquisition of Exclusive Distribution Rights ~
M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/en/; CEO: Itaru Tanimura, "M3" below) has announced its subsidiary, Cosmotec Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://cosmotec.com/english/;CEO: Suguru Ominato, "Cosmotec" below) has entered into a capital and business alliance with Sensome SAS (Headquarters: Paris, France, URL: https://sensome.com/ , CEO: Franz Bozsak, "Sensome" below), a French medical device company.
About Cosmotec
Cosmotec, a wholly owned subsidiary of M3, has been in the fields of cardiovascular surgery, endovascular treatment, and emergency and plastic surgery, and has been introducing advanced devices from both Japan and overseas to the Japanese market since its establishment. Since becoming a subsidiary of M3 in 2017, Cosmotec has been actively pursuing marketing and sales through a combination of digital and in-person marketing by utilizing the digital marketing resources of the M3 Group, in addition to Cosmotec's sales resources covering the entire Japanese country.
About Sensome
Sensome is a French medical device start-up company that is currently developing an innovative
device designed to improve stroke treatment. The company's smart clot-sensing guidewire integrates a microsensor with machine learning to identify in real-time the composition and length of blood clots, the cause of ischemic stroke. This technology is designed to be used during thrombectomy, a primary treatment for stroke. The Sensome technology will provide physicians with important information that is not readily available to them today. It has the potential to reduce risk during stroke treatment and improve post-operative recovery for stroke patients.
M3 Group believes that this product will create a breakthrough in the medical technology for stroke treatment and has the potential to be applied in other therapeutic fields in the future.
Capital and Business Alliance
Through this capital and business alliance, Cosmotec has acquired exclusive distribution rights for the Sensome smart clot-sensing guidewire for ischemic stroke treatment in Japan.
M3 Group plans to support Sensome's product development and regulatory process in Japan through
this capital and business alliance, and by introducing this product to Japan, Cosmotec will contribute to the better quality of life of patients and the future development of neurointerventional treatment technologies.
Sensome Overview
Company Name: Sensome SAS
Established: 2014
Headquarters: Paris, France
CEO: Franz Bozsak
Business: Development of innovative medical devices integrating microsensor technology with machine learning to characterize tissue in real-time
Cosmotec Overview
Company name: Cosmotec Co., Ltd.
Established: 1992
Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
CEO: Suguru Ominato
Business: Manufacturing and distribution of medical devices
About M3
M3 Inc operates m3.com, a specialized web portal for medical professionals that delivers healthcare- related information to its 330,000+ physician members in Japan. Presence outside of Japan includes the U.S., U.K., France, China, Korea, and India, with aggressive business expansion overseas that has amassed 6.5 million physicians across its global platforms. This allows delivery of services including marketing support, marketing research, and job placement support that leverage the platform's value as a media channel.
For further information, please visit our corporate site, https://corporate.m3.com/en/corporate.
M3, Inc. specializes in the provision of online services dedicated to the health field. Net sales (before intra-group eliminations) break down by activity as follows:
- medical marketing support services (40.3%): services enabling doctors and health professionals to search for medical resources, use the latest medical news, exchange opinions, learn about medical products and services and career development, etc. via m3.com., MR-kun, MDLinx and MEDI: GATE;
- support services to medical institutions (16.5%):
- clinical trial related services (10.7%): clinical trial support and clinical trial operations management services;
- human resources services (6.6%);
- other (1.6%): including marketing assistance and surveys of affiliated medical companies via specialized sites.
The balance of sales (24.3%) concerns international activities.