FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2024/6/3
White Jack Project Phase 7;
M3 consolidates MinaCare, Which Provides Health Business Support Services
～ Accelerates Service Expansion for Health Insurance Associations ～
M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/en/; CEO: Itaru Tanimura; "M3" below) has announced consolidation of MinaCare Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://www.minacare.co.jp/; CEO: Yuji Yamamoto; "MinaCare" below), which primarily provides health business support services to health insurance associations.
In addition, MinaCare's CEO, Mr. Yamamoto, is to join M3 as Chief Healthcare Officer with the aim of realizing health management and investment-oriented medical care.
Background
M3 operates m3.com, a specialized web portal for medical professionals that delivers healthcare related information to its 330,000+ physician members in Japan, and offers marketing and clinical trial services as well as clinic DX support services.
It also launched the White Jack Project in FY2022, which is an initiative aimed at maintaining health conditions before the onset of disease, and has developed and promoted the project including consolidations of relevant companies.
About MinaCare
With the ambition to realize the "investment-oriented medical care," which encourages disease prevention rather than disease treatment and invests in health maintenance, MinaCare primarily provides health business support services, represented by health business strategy consulting services to health insurance associations. It also offers healthcare data services for healthcare-related companies, and prevention and "health creation" services in collaboration with the government and academia, with the aim of contributing to disease prevention and "health creation" for individual end users.
Expected Synergies
-
Synergies with Evidence Based Health Score ("EBHS", below)*
By providing EBHS to health insurance associations which use services of MinaCare, M3 Group
- A health indicator that predicts a person's life expectancy and health score from health checkup results based on health- related data and reviews of articles
will promote to visualize employee health issues and lead to specific actions for the improvements.
-
Cross-sellsynergies for each service provision
M3 Group offers a full lineup of services, from statutory health checkups, selection of industrial physicians to employee benefit services related to health management. By providing these services to health insurance associations which use services of MinaCare, and also by providing MinaCare's services, such as "Genki Lab," an execution support tool of health business, to the client associations of M3 and its existing subsidiaries, the group will lead the initiatives to extend the healthy life expectancy of the employees of the clients.
- Acceleration of development and provision of new services
By combining the health data accumulated by MinaCare through its consulting services to health insurance associations with the assets of M3 and its existing subsidiaries, M3 Group will accelerate the development and provision of new services related to preventive medicine.
The M3 Group will continue to make efforts to deliver social impacts and solve as many healthcare issues as possible, in order to realize its mission of "increasing the number of people living long, healthy, and happy lives and reducing unnecessary medical costs."
Overview of MinaCare
Established: February, 2011
Location:Tokyo, Japan
URL: https://www.minacare.co.jp/
CEO: Yuji Yamamoto
Business:
- Corporate wellness business (for health insurance associations, employers, and local governments)
- Healthcare data business (for healthcare-related companies)
- Joint projects with the government and academia (joint projects, commissioned projects, etc.)
About Yuji Yamamoto, CEO of MinaCare
After graduating from the Faculty of Medicine, the University of Tokyo, he worked in cardiology and emergency medicine. He completed his studies at Harvard Business School in 2007 and currently serves as the CEO of MinaCare and the representative director of Japan Forum of Health and Productivity Management, etc.
He previously served as a researcher at Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc., a counselor at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and a part-time lecturer at Keio University and more.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
M3 Inc. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 06:09:21 UTC.