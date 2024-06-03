FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2024/6/3

White Jack Project Phase 7;

M3 consolidates MinaCare, Which Provides Health Business Support Services

～ Accelerates Service Expansion for Health Insurance Associations ～

M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/en/; CEO: Itaru Tanimura; "M3" below) has announced consolidation of MinaCare Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; URL: https://www.minacare.co.jp/; CEO: Yuji Yamamoto; "MinaCare" below), which primarily provides health business support services to health insurance associations.

In addition, MinaCare's CEO, Mr. Yamamoto, is to join M3 as Chief Healthcare Officer with the aim of realizing health management and investment-oriented medical care.

Background

M3 operates m3.com, a specialized web portal for medical professionals that delivers healthcare related information to its 330,000+ physician members in Japan, and offers marketing and clinical trial services as well as clinic DX support services.

It also launched the White Jack Project in FY2022, which is an initiative aimed at maintaining health conditions before the onset of disease, and has developed and promoted the project including consolidations of relevant companies.

About MinaCare

With the ambition to realize the "investment-oriented medical care," which encourages disease prevention rather than disease treatment and invests in health maintenance, MinaCare primarily provides health business support services, represented by health business strategy consulting services to health insurance associations. It also offers healthcare data services for healthcare-related companies, and prevention and "health creation" services in collaboration with the government and academia, with the aim of contributing to disease prevention and "health creation" for individual end users.

Expected Synergies