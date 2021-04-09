FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2021/04/09
M3 Acquires One Health Communications Holdings
~ Extending Capabilities and Reach Across UK Healthcare Professionals ~
M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Itaru Tanimura; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/; "M3" below) has announced the acquisition via M3's European subsidiary M3 Medical Holdings, of One Health Communications Holdings (Headquarters: Leeds, United Kingdom URL: http://www.onehealthcomms.co.uk"ONEHealth Communications," below), a specialist healthcare communications agency with one of the largest email databases of Healthcare Professionals in the UK.
M3 operates m3.com, a specialized web portal for medical professionals that delivers healthcare related information to its 300,000 physician members in Japan, and offers marketing and clinical trial services. Presence outside of Japan includes the U.S., U.K., France, China, Korea and India, with aggressive business expansion overseas that has amassed over 6 million physicians as members across its global platforms, allowing provision of services such as marketing support, marketing research, and job placement support that leverages on the platform's powerful value as a media channel.
With this acquisition, M3 further augments its reach as the largest dedicated HCP platform in the UK, as well as broadening its service offering. By combining the scale of Doctors.net.uk's professional network with ONEHealth Communications' extensive email reach, M3 cements its unparalleled position as the largest community of doctors in the United Kingdom. Beyond doctors, ONEHealth Communications' reach across nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare stakeholders will be complementary to Doctors.net.uk's physician reach, offering more opportunities for multi-disciplinary solutions. Incorporating ONEHealth Communications' long track-record of success in healthcare media planning and content generation will also mark a step-change in M3's capabilities to provide end-to-end media and content solutions to its clients.
M3, Inc. in the UK
In the UK, M3 operates, among other entities, Doctors.net.uk, since its acquisition in August 2011. Doctors.net.uk is the largest professional network of physicians in the U.K., with over 80% of the country's GMC verified doctors as members, providing a range of valued news, clinical information and services for its doctors as one of the most trusted, and actively engaged doctor communities in the UK. It is a premier provider of campaigns for organizations seeking to communicate with doctors (e.g. pharmaceuticals, public sector organizations), by providing effective access to doctors for marketing, education, training and market research.
One Health Communications Holdings
Founded in 2009, ONEHealth Communications is a specialist healthcare communications agency working in partnership with partners to deliver end-to-end media and content services, with one of the largest (150K+) reach to of validated healthcare professionals (HCPs), leveraging GDPR compliant email databases in the UK. Through highly specific targeting, partners can deliver the right message to the right person at the right time across primary care, secondary care and commissioning audiences. To complement this significant reach, ONEHealth Communications also has extensive experience with healthcare media planning as well as creating client content to drive engagement, allowing ONEHealth Communications to provide a full range of services for its clients.
Overview
Company: One Health Communications Holdings
Established: 2009
Headquarters: Leeds, United Kingdom
URL: http://www.onehealthcomms.co.uk
Managing Director: Veronique Cotrel
Business: Specialist healthcare communications agency and a trusted provider of healthcare information to HCPs
