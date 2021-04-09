Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  M3, Inc.    2413   JP3435750009

M3, INC.

(2413)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M3 : Acquires One Health Communications Holdings ~ Extending Capabilities and Reach Across UK Healthcare Professionals ~

04/09/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2021/04/09

M3 Acquires One Health Communications Holdings

~ Extending Capabilities and Reach Across UK Healthcare Professionals ~

M3, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Itaru Tanimura; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/; "M3" below) has announced the acquisition via M3's European subsidiary M3 Medical Holdings, of One Health Communications Holdings (Headquarters: Leeds, United Kingdom URL: http://www.onehealthcomms.co.uk"ONEHealth Communications," below), a specialist healthcare communications agency with one of the largest email databases of Healthcare Professionals in the UK.

M3 operates m3.com, a specialized web portal for medical professionals that delivers healthcare related information to its 300,000 physician members in Japan, and offers marketing and clinical trial services. Presence outside of Japan includes the U.S., U.K., France, China, Korea and India, with aggressive business expansion overseas that has amassed over 6 million physicians as members across its global platforms, allowing provision of services such as marketing support, marketing research, and job placement support that leverages on the platform's powerful value as a media channel.

With this acquisition, M3 further augments its reach as the largest dedicated HCP platform in the UK, as well as broadening its service offering. By combining the scale of Doctors.net.uk's professional network with ONEHealth Communications' extensive email reach, M3 cements its unparalleled position as the largest community of doctors in the United Kingdom. Beyond doctors, ONEHealth Communications' reach across nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare stakeholders will be complementary to Doctors.net.uk's physician reach, offering more opportunities for multi-disciplinary solutions. Incorporating ONEHealth Communications' long track-record of success in healthcare media planning and content generation will also mark a step-change in M3's capabilities to provide end-to-end media and content solutions to its clients.

M3, Inc. in the UK

In the UK, M3 operates, among other entities, Doctors.net.uk, since its acquisition in August 2011. Doctors.net.uk is the largest professional network of physicians in the U.K., with over 80% of the country's GMC verified doctors as members, providing a range of valued news, clinical information and services for its doctors as one of the most trusted, and actively engaged doctor communities in the UK. It is a premier provider of campaigns for organizations seeking to communicate with doctors (e.g. pharmaceuticals, public sector organizations), by providing effective access to doctors for marketing, education, training and market research.

One Health Communications Holdings

Founded in 2009, ONEHealth Communications is a specialist healthcare communications agency working in partnership with partners to deliver end-to-end media and content services, with one of the largest (150K+) reach to of validated healthcare professionals (HCPs), leveraging GDPR compliant email databases in the UK. Through highly specific targeting, partners can deliver the right message to the right person at the right time across primary care, secondary care and commissioning audiences. To complement this significant reach, ONEHealth Communications also has extensive experience with healthcare media planning as well as creating client content to drive engagement, allowing ONEHealth Communications to provide a full range of services for its clients.

Overview

Company: One Health Communications Holdings

Established: 2009

Headquarters: Leeds, United Kingdom

URL: http://www.onehealthcomms.co.uk

Managing Director: Veronique Cotrel

Business: Specialist healthcare communications agency and a trusted provider of healthcare information to HCPs

Disclaimer

M3 Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about M3, INC.
02:12aM3  : Acquires One Health Communications Holdings ~ Extending Capabilities and R..
PU
04/07M3  : com Physician Membership Tops 300,000 in Japan ~ Launching M3-Labo Under &..
PU
03/30M3, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23M3  : Shape Memory Medical Receives PMDA Approval for the IMPEDE-FX Embolization..
BU
03/10Nikkei 225 Flat on Global Interest Rate Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
03/10Japanese shares end nearly flat as year-end selloff by funds erases tech gain..
RE
03/09Japanese shares nearly flat as tech gains offset year-end selloff by funds
RE
03/03Japanese shares edge higher as hopes for economic rebound boost cyclical stoc..
RE
03/02Nikkei edges up as investors hunt for value shares
RE
03/01M3  : Capital Alliance with Africa Health Holdings Limited ~ Solution for Medica..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 1 540 M 1 540 M
Net income 2021 36 884 M 337 M 337 M
Net cash 2021 75 490 M 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 147x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 5 419 B 49 590 M 49 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales 2022 26,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 127
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart M3, INC.
Duration : Period :
M3, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M3, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9 935,71 JPY
Last Close Price 7 984,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Itaru Tanimura President & Representative Director
Ryoko Toyama Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yoshida Outside Director
Akihiko Tomaru Director
Akinori Urae Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M3, INC.-18.05%49 590
ALPHABET INC.28.40%1 522 014
FACEBOOK INC14.59%891 378
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%759 081
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.93%618 786
VISA0.90%471 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ