M3 : Notice Concerning Differences Between Actual Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 versus the Respective Previous Fiscal Year

Notice Concerning Differences Between Actual Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 versus the Respective Previous Fiscal Year

This notice serves to provide information regarding the difference between actual consolidated and non- consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the respective results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

1. Differences between actual consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS)

Profit Attributable Net Sales Operating Profit Pre-Tax Profit Net Profit to Owners of the Parent Actual results for fiscal Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen year ended March 31, 130,973 34,337 34,610 24,153 21,635 2020 (A) Actual results for fiscal year ended March 31, 169,198 57,972 58,264 41,198 37,822 2021 (B) Difference ( B - A ) +38,225 +23,635 +23,655 +17,045 +16,187 Difference ( % ) +29.2 +68.8 +68.3 +70.6 +74.8

2. Reason of Differences

The consolidated actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were notably exceeded the results from the previous year mainly due to the growth of Medical Platform businesses, impacted by a sharp surge in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sales and profit growth in Overseas businesses, despite temporary decreases in demand across the Evidence Solution and Career Solution businesses.