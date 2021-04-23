Log in
M3 : Notice Concerning Differences Between Actual Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 versus the Respective Previous Fiscal Year

04/23/2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2021/4/23

Listed Name:

M3, Inc.

(TSE Section 1 Ticker Code: 2413)

Headquarters

(https://corporate.m3.com/en)

1-11-44 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative:

Itaru Tanimura, Representative Director

Contact:

Eiji Tsuchiya, Director

Phone:

03-6229-8900 (main line)

Notice Concerning Differences Between Actual Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 versus the Respective Previous Fiscal Year

This notice serves to provide information regarding the difference between actual consolidated and non- consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the respective results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

1. Differences between actual consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS)

Profit Attributable

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Pre-Tax Profit

Net Profit

to Owners of the

Parent

Actual results for fiscal

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

year ended March 31,

130,973

34,337

34,610

24,153

21,635

2020 (A)

Actual results for fiscal

year ended March 31,

169,198

57,972

58,264

41,198

37,822

2021 (B)

Difference ( B - A )

+38,225

+23,635

+23,655

+17,045

+16,187

Difference ( % )

+29.2

+68.8

+68.3

+70.6

+74.8

2. Reason of Differences

The consolidated actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were notably exceeded the results from the previous year mainly due to the growth of Medical Platform businesses, impacted by a sharp surge in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sales and profit growth in Overseas businesses, despite temporary decreases in demand across the Evidence Solution and Career Solution businesses.

3. Differences between actual non-consolidated results for the iscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (J-GAAP)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit

Actual results for fiscal

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

year ended March 31,

27,012

13,548

17,730

12,232

2020 (A)

Actual results for fiscal

year ended March 31,

49,911

28,031

30,781

21,994

2021 (B)

Difference ( B - A )

+22,899

+14,483

+13,051

+9,762

Difference ( % )

+84.8

+106.9

+73.6

+

79.8

4. Reason of Differences

The actual non-consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were notably exceeded the results of the previous year mainly driven by a sharp surge in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

M3 Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
