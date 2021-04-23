M3 : Notice Concerning Differences Between Actual Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 versus the Respective Previous Fiscal Year

Notice Concerning Differences Between Actual Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 versus the Respective Previous Fiscal Year
This notice serves to provide information regarding the difference between actual consolidated and non- consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the respective results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
1. Differences between actual consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (IFRS)
Profit Attributable
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Pre-Tax Profit
Net Profit
to Owners of the
Parent
Actual results for fiscal
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
year ended March 31,
130,973
34,337
34,610
24,153
21,635
2020 (A)
Actual results for fiscal
year ended March 31,
169,198
57,972
58,264
41,198
37,822
2021 (B)
Difference ( B - A )
+38,225
+23,635
+23,655
+17,045
+16,187
Difference ( % )
+29.2
+68.8
+68.3
+70.6
+74.8
2. Reason of Differences
The consolidated actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were notably exceeded the results from the previous year mainly due to the growth of Medical Platform businesses, impacted by a sharp surge in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sales and profit growth in Overseas businesses, despite temporary decreases in demand across the Evidence Solution and Career Solution businesses.
3. Differences between actual non-consolidated results for the iscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (J-GAAP)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit
Actual results for fiscal
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
year ended March 31,
27,012
13,548
17,730
12,232
2020 (A)
Actual results for fiscal
year ended March 31,
49,911
28,031
30,781
21,994
2021 (B)
Difference ( B - A )
+22,899
+14,483
+13,051
+9,762
Difference ( % )
+84.8
+106.9
+73.6
+
79.8
4. Reason of Differences
The actual non-consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were notably exceeded the results of the previous year mainly driven by a sharp surge in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.